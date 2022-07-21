Darcey Bussell heads to Norfolk for Royal Road Trip

A new More4 show will take the star through a royal history.

Whilst the main festivities of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee may be over, there is still plenty to enjoy in 2022 on the topic. More4 have commissioned a new TV series that will explore Her Majesty's links to different parts of the UK, including Wales, the Scottish Highlands, and our very own Norfolk.

Darcey Bussell with contributor Adam, Lead Officer and Nick at Norfolk Wildllife Trust - Credit: Channel4

At the helm of this new Royal Road Trip is British treasure and Dame, Darcey Bussell. One of the great British ballerinas, performing in front of the likes of former President Bill Clinton, Darcey then became a staple on our screens when she judged Strictly Come Dancing between 2012 and 2019. She now returns to television to explore the history of the UK's longest reigning monarch.

Dame Darcey said recently, “I’m thrilled to be making another series for More4, especially one in which I get to follow in the footsteps of Her Majesty. I’ve always had a deep and abiding affection for the Queen, so I’m particularly looking forward to embarking on this celebratory road trip.”

There’s barely an inch of the country the Queen hasn’t visited during her 70 years on the throne and now Darcey, who received her Damehood from the Queen in 2018 and danced for her on multiple occasions, wants to visit some of the locations where the monarch left a lasting impression. One such place is Norfolk where the Queen has her country retreat of Sandringham.

Darcey with contributor Kelly being taught horse whispering - Credit: Channel4

During her visit to Norfolk, Darcy will enjoy a day exploring Sandringham, meeting the lady who has knitted a complete replica of the estate. She will also have the chance to practice some horse whispering, ride along with the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, and meet some of the local producers making delicious food across the county.

Clemency Green, Senior Commissioning Editor for Features and Daytime at Channel 4 said, “Darcey Bussell is the perfect tour guide for More4’s Platinum Jubilee celebration and we’re delighted she is fronting this very special four part series. We’ll be taking viewers beyond the well-known images of the Royal Palaces, introducing them to some unexpected characters and sharing untold stories that offer a revealing insight into the Queen’s love for her country.”

Darcey Bussell's Royal Road Trip next airs on July 26th. You can catch up with Episode 1 now on All4. Norfolk will feature in Episode 3 on August 2nd.

Contributor Margaret showing Darcey Bussell how to knit - Credit: Channel4

