Mickey Arthur: High hopes for Derbyshire County Cricket Club

After a season to forget in 2021 it was time for Derbyshire to press the reset button.

But when an advert was placed for a new head of cricket, Derbyshire surely never expected to land someone with the pedigree of Mickey Arthur.

Many expected him to be a leading candidate for the vacant England job but instead, the man who has led South Africa, Pakistan, Australia and most recently Sri Lanka has turned his back on the international stage in favour of reviving the fortunes of Derbyshire.

Derbyshire finished eighth of nine in their Vitality Blast group, won only one County Championship game and finished bottom of their Royal London One Day Cup group, winning just one game.

Which leads to the obvious question, just why did he want the Derbyshire job?

‘Why not?’ he laughs. ‘I have been in the sub-continent for five wonderful years with Pakistan and Sri Lanka. I have been doing international cricket for 12 years non-stop.

‘Last year we had 264 days in a bubble. I haven’t seen family for two and half years. We had a good young squad starting to develop with Sri Lanka… and then the Derbyshire project came up.

‘It has been a struggling, unfashionable county and I thought that’s the place I want to go, I want to make a difference.

Derbyshire's appointment of Mickey Arthur is a major coup for the county - Credit: David Griffin

‘My vision has Derbyshire becoming the county of choice, because we are going to offer great coaching, opportunities, some hope if not success. Any young player wanting to make a mark in English cricket, my vision is they come to Derbyshire.

‘I have been very impressed with the players’ attitude and their desire to get better and I don’t want to put a ceiling on what they might achieve.’

Mickey has quickly brought his huge contacts book into play to boost Derbyshire’s chances in 2022.

‘It’s a young group which is why we have two very good, experienced overseas players – Shan Masood and Suranga Lakmal - coming in. That will be beneficial not just for the skillset they bring but also the way they will work with the players.’

Pakistan international Shan Masood has played 25 Tests, scoring four centuries, including 156 against England at Old Trafford in 2020. He has played more than 300 matches across all formats, scoring 31 centuries.

Joining him is Suranga Lakmal. The 34-year-old enjoyed a long international career with Sri Lanka, taking 285 wickets across all formats, including 168 in Tests.

The right-arm fast bowler has now retired from international duty and will lead Derbyshire’s developing attack for the next two seasons.

‘They are the right fit for us,’ suggests Mickey. ‘Our young bowling unit will get a lot out of working with Suranga and Shan brings the quality I want us to aspire to and will be a leader.’

There has been further tinkering with the fixture schedule this season and how the three formats intertwine, so does Mickey think the balance is now right?

‘I have seen a concerted effort to make it better, you only have six months and the weather in April and the end of September isn’t necessarily going to be good but that’s England, you have to navigate your way around that the best you can.’

There is a buzz of expectation around the Incora County Ground ahead of the new season - Credit: Derbyshire County Cricket Club

A right-handed batsman with more than 6,600 first-class runs to his name, Mickey has followed his playing career with far more success as a coach.

He is recognised as one of the leading coaches in the world. He was South Africa’s national coach between 2005 and 2010, recording series wins over Australia, India and Pakistan and went on to coach Australia, before guiding Pakistan to their first ICC Champions Trophy success in 2017.

In domestic cricket, Mickey twice led Eastern Cape to T20 finals in South Africa, has coached Western Australia and the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.

He was appointed as head coach of Sri Lanka in February 2020, leading the side through the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in 2021.

Cricket has always been in Mickey’s blood.

‘There is a photo of me being in the cot holding a cricket bat as my dad was an avid cricketer and played a lot. It was all sport growing up in South Africa and cricket was the sport of choice.

‘The school sport system there is outstanding. Growing up in Durban, my hero was Barry Richards, I used to go and watch him bat whenever I could.

‘I played professionally for 12 years and got to the best level I could. I was always going to be just short of international level, even though I thought I played to the best of my ability.

‘I played for South Africa A against England A in an unofficial Test match but that was the pinnacle for me, and I knew coaching was always going to be my career. Even when I was playing, I had a deep-rooted interest in coaching.

Mickey has enjoyed a glittering coaching career to date - Credit: David Griffin

‘As a coach you are riding every ball and every player’s day whether bowling, batting or fielding. Coaching and that relationship you build with the players is what drives me on every day.’

However well coached players are, they can go out on the field and forget all they have been taught in the heat of the moment.

‘That is a frustration,’ says Mickey. ‘That’s all part of the learning curve, I always say ‘it’s not a mistake unless you make it twice’. I give them the first one but tell them not to do it again.

‘Coaching is about talking them through it, making them understand why it went wrong and ensuring it doesn’t happen again.’

Mickey is clearly very good at getting the best out of his teams, as his track record proves.

‘I have been fortunate enough with South Africa, Australia and Pakistan to get to number one in the world in virtually all formats and that’s very rewarding as you get there through consistency of performance. They are noteworthy achievements as it’s the sum of all your hard work.

‘There are four standout moments for me – when we (South Africa) chased 434 to win against Australia; winning at Headingly and Edgbaston to be the first South African side since unity to win a test series in England; the day we beat Australia to become the first South African side to win a series there and the 2017 Champions Trophy Final, winning an ICC event with Pakistan and beating India.’

South African by birth, Mickey moved to Australia in 2010 and became a citizen five years later.

‘I was offered a chance to coach Western Australia and the country was always a destination of choice. My eldest daughter finished school and stayed in South Africa but my other two daughters live in Perth, so it has become home.’

For now, though, Mickey is looking forward to getting to know Derbyshire better and making an impact in county cricket. His hopes are certainly high.

‘I didn’t come here to fail. I have come to create a legacy and will be trying my utmost to do that,’ says Mickey.

‘What I can promise is a Derbyshire side that fights for each other, gives 100% and leaves everything out on the ground. That’s the standards I expect. I’m really confident we can put in good performances and get some big wins.’

And a win or two against local rivals Nottinghamshire would be nice for long-suffering Derbyshire fans.

‘That would be good,’ concludes Mickey. ‘We’re going to beat them twice in the Blast and take them down twice in the Championship, how’s that?’

Words by Nigel Powlson