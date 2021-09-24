Published: 1:36 PM September 24, 2021

Studland beach in Dorset has been voted the Best Naturist Beach in the UK in the inaugural Naturist Travel Awards. The National Trust-owned beach has been welcoming naturists for over 100 years, with a 1km stretch of Knoll Beach marked out as an area where clothing is optional. The NT works closely with partners including Studland Beach Users Action Group, British Naturism and the local police to keep Studland safe and family-friendly. Organised by specialist website Naturist Travel, and voted for online by naturists worldwide, the awards recognise excellence in the international naturist travel industry, with a focus on venues, destinations and companies. NaturistTravel.net

The sandy beach at Studland voted the best naturist beach in the UK by naturists from around the world - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paddle boarding at Old Harry Rocks in excellent weather conditions, always check weather and tides before setting off - Credit: Susanne Masters



