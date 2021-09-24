Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Would you dare to bare on Dorset's award-winning naturist beach?

Helen Stiles

Published: 1:36 PM September 24, 2021   
Naturist at Studland, voted the UK's top naturist beach  

Naturist at Studland, voted the UK's top naturist beach

Studland beach in Dorset has been voted the Best Naturist Beach in the UK in the inaugural Naturist Travel Awards. The National Trust-owned beach has been welcoming naturists for over 100 years, with a 1km stretch of Knoll Beach marked out as an area where clothing is optional. The NT works closely with partners including Studland Beach Users Action Group, British Naturism and the local police to keep Studland safe and family-friendly. Organised by specialist website Naturist Travel, and voted for online by naturists worldwide, the awards recognise excellence in the international naturist travel industry, with a focus on venues, destinations and companies. NaturistTravel.net 

Studland voted the best naturist beach in the UK by naturists from around the world

The sandy beach at Studland voted the best naturist beach in the UK by naturists from around the world

Enjoy getting out on the water? Try these six Dorset paddleboarding spots

Old Harry Rocks on a calm day, ideal conditions for paddle boarding

Paddle boarding at Old Harry Rocks in excellent weather conditions, always check weather and tides before setting off


Dorset Magazine
Visit Dorset
Dorset

