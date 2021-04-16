Gallery

Published: 1:00 PM April 16, 2021

Prince Phillip enjoying a pint outside the Tunnel House Inn at Coates, near Cirencester, 1974 - Credit: Robert Heaven

We were all saddened to hear of the death of Prince Philip on April 9, 2021, aged 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh led an exceptionally full and eventful life, both as HM the Queen’s consort – they were married for a fantastic 73 years – and in his own successful career in the Royal Navy, which he joined in 1939, aged 18.

The Cotswolds has always had a strong connection with the Royal family, of course, and Prince Philip often visited, both with the Queen and independently. Photographer and local historian Robert Heaven remembers with fondness the Duke of Edinburgh’s visits to Cirencester, including to the Flower Festival in 1975, and at carriage driving competitions in Cirencester Park.

The picture above shows the Duke of Edinburgh enjoying a well-earned pint outside the Tunnel House at Coates, during the 1974 British Carriage Driving National Championships at Cirencester Park, with further photos of the day below...

Lost Cirencester, by Robert Heaven - Credit: Amberley

Robert Heaven runs the ‘Old Ciren’ group on Facebook. His book Lost Cirencester – the Last 100 Years is to be published by Amberley Publishing in August.

The Duke of Edinburgh at the annual carriage driving event, Cirencester Park, 1974 - Credit: Robert Heaven

The Duke of Edinburgh at the annual carriage driving event, Cirencester Park, 1974 - Credit: Robert Heaven

The Duke of Edinburgh at the annual carriage driving event, Cirencester Park, 1974 - Credit: Robert Heaven

The Duke of Edinburgh at the annual carriage driving event, Cirencester Park, 1974 - Credit: Robert Heaven

The Duke of Edinburgh at the annual carriage driving event, Cirencester Park, 1974 - Credit: Robert Heaven

The Duke of Edinburgh at the Tunnel House Inn, Coates, near Cirencester, Gloucestershire, 1974 - Credit: Robert Heaven

SUBSCRIBE to Cotswold Life to live your best Cotswold life every month.