Simple ceremony remembers author of The Railway Children

Published: 12:48 PM August 7, 2021

This year, as every year, members of the Edith Nesbit Society meet as near to her birthday as they can to remember the Kent-based author of such classic novels as The Railway Children, Five Children and It and The Treasure Seekers. Born in 1858, E Nesbit grew up in Halstead, near Knockholt, and, according to Kent Life author Steve Roberts, Edith's time there and her wanderings close to the newly-built Chelsfield Station, together with the long railway tunnel with its entrance nearby, may well have influenced her 1906 classic The Railway Children. In his feature for Kent Life's August issue, Steve tells us that, having been widowed in 1914, Edith married Thomas Tucker in 1917, by which time she was approaching 60. The couple made their home at St Mary’s Bay, near Dymchurch and Edith, a heavy smoker, died of lung cancer on 4 May 1924 in New Romney, Kent. She is buried at the church of St Mary in the Marsh, and that's where members of the E Nesbit Society will meet on her birthday, Sunday 15 August. Says the Society's secretary, Marion Kennett, "It's a simple ceremony - a couple of members will say a few words, but a highlight is being able to read from Edith's own Bible, which we borrow from the New Romney Museum. Then we'll lay flowers on her grave." All this is followed by lunch at the nearby Star Inn.

For more about Edith's life and her Kent connection, see August's Kent Life, on sale 12 August. And to know more about the Edith Nesbit Society, contact edithnesbit@gmail.com