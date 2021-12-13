It takes me a while to warm up to the concept of Christmas. Don’t get me wrong; it’s not that I don’t enjoy it – I love the warm glow of conviviality and the kids’ excitement as they pile into their pillowcase stockings (they’re 17 and 24, but don’t judge) – it’s just that I’m always nervous of peaking too soon.

In the magazine publishing business, you get used to planning ahead (the Feb mag’s looking in great shape), but my personal life is a little different. You know those memes of shoppers out on December 24 scratching around on the depleted shelves of a garage forecourt shop? That’s me. Wrapping presents at 1am on Christmas morning in a slightly sozzled state? Me again. And if I have managed to get a roasting bird before they’ve all flown to more organised homes across the Shire, don’t expect it to be in the oven before 10.30am.

There is a certain frisson of excitement to be had by the spontaneity of disorganised celebrations, and the whole house – from big brother to bearded dragon – have got the knack of it now. If Santa wants to be sure of not being discovered by a soul Chez McKormack, he just need arrive any time between 3 and 10 on Christmas morning.

’Twas the morning of Christmas

And all through the house

Not a creature was stirring

Though the cat will probably be wanting his breakfast soon

Don’t be put off by my flippant ramblings, though; this issue states on the cover it’s ‘Full of Christmas cheer’, and it really is. We have Mary Portas telling us to turn our backs on selfish consumerism, and be kind to one another instead; Gyles Brandreth shares his boyhood photos and memories; a loved-up Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen tells us wife Jackie is the centre of his universe; and Lady Bathurst expresses her love for this special time of year. And let’s not stop there. Throw into the mix a creative Christmas in Montpellier; a brimming cupful of optimism in Bicester; a Puppy Dog Pie-filled portrait of Painswick; and a 24-hour guide to the wonders of Winchcombe, and you’ll find that’s just the sugar-sprinkled icing on the cake.

Yes, I really am looking forward to Christmas. We’ll be welcoming friends and family into our (probably yet-to-be-decorated) home, picking up a Christmas tree from Over Farm – it’ll be whatever’s left over, but that’s fine – and will be visiting respective parents for the biggest, longest hugs over the festive season.

It’s all going to be rather wonderful.

Candia McKormack

Editor, Cotswold Life magazine

candia.mckormack@archant.co.uk

Twitter: @cotslifeeditor