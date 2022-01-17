February 2022

It’s February, and I’m writing this in near darkness, surrounded by the gently flickering flames of vanilla-scented candles.

Ah, but she’s such an old romantic, I hear you say. Well, I’ve had my moments – some even during my 31½-year marriage – but this is no Valentine’s misty-eyed nonsense. I’m bloody cold.

I could put another jumper on. I could drink a mug of ginger tea. I could cuddle Baggy, our cantankerous cat (no, I couldn’t do that; he’d rip me to shreds). I could do star jumps, but it’s surprising how many typos sneak into your work when you do that. Perhaps I’ll just put on some socks while I wait for inspiration to strike.

Yes, you know where I’m going with this... Energy provider E.ON thought they were onto a winner when they sent out branded socks to their customers, suggesting it would help keep heating costs down. This followed just days after SSE Energy Services sent out their handy list of ‘simple and cost-effective ways to keep warm this winter’, including – brace yourselves – ‘doing household chores’... Is eye-rolling an effective way of keeping warm? I’m trying it right now.

As one Twitter user said: ‘I don't want your cheap nasty free socks, I want cheaper utility bills please.’

In a year when gas prices have risen tenfold, we’re all looking for ways to reduce our energy usage, but those bills keep rising, with Joe Malinowski of The Energy Shop stating on BBC Radio 4’s Money Box, ‘we have in the energy retail market the equivalent of the financial crisis of 2008 for mortgage lenders.’ Scary stuff, and it’s even harder on small businesses which don’t have the benefit of the price cap afforded to units of domestic energy.

So, if we have an energy supply crunch, and we’re all aware of how much damage fossil fuels are doing to the planet, what’s the solution?

Renewables are the way forward, of course, and there are several energy providers out there purporting to be ‘green’, but how green is green? For all the suppliers shouting about their earth-friendly credentials, many are just ‘cleaning up’ energy from the usual sources, and there are in fact only three truly green energy companies, of which one is Ecotricity.

And so, it’s timely that in this issue we feature an interview with Stroud-based Dale Vince, founder of the green energy company, vocal vegan and chairman of Forest Green Rovers. It’s an exceptional read, penned by our very own Katie Jarvis, and I urge you to read it.

It might just change your life.

Three things we learned this month...

Naked ambition

BBC Radio Gloucestershire’s Mark Cummings once ran around Nottingham starkers after losing a bet.

No sniggering

The mistle thrush bird has a number of nicknames, including stormcock, mizzly Dick and big Mavis.

Blankets for beavers

In the 17th century, Witney was supplying blankets to Native Americans, in exchange for beaver pelts.

