Norfolk Beach Cleans founder Emma Sturman on her favourite music

On The Record is Let's Talk magazine's monthly Q&A about people and the music they love. At the turntable to answer our questions On The Record this month is Emma Sturman, founder of Norfolk Beach Cleans.

1. What’s the first song you can remember from your childhood?

Cliff Richard, Summer Holiday.



2. What was the first record you bought?

Billie Piper, Honey to the Bee.



3. What have you been listening to most recently?

Poets of the Fall.



4. What was the first concert you went to?

A1 & Atomic Kitten at Butlin’s, Minehead.



5. Who was the best artist or band you have ever seen?

HIM.



6. Do you have a favourite singer?

Corey Taylor.



7. Which genre of music do you enjoy the most?

Rock.



8. What’s your most treasured album?

Love Metal by HIM.



9. Can you sing or play an instrument?

None.



10. If you had to choose just one, which is the favourite song of your lifetime?

Wicked Game.



11. And which is the song you would turn off if it came on the radio?

Anything cheesy pop, like Aqua, Barbie Girl.



12. Finally, how important is music to you?

It’s very important, it helps me concentrate whilst working, music has a way to lift your mood and it makes long journeys less laborious.



Cleaning up Norfolk’s beaches

Since Emma Sturman founded Norfolk Beach Cleans in January 2021, more than 900 volunteers have taken part in more than 40 clean-ups at beaches across the east of the county.

More than 1,300kg of litter has been collected.

All equipment is provided for beach cleans and volunteers are always welcome.

Norfolk Beach Cleans CIC has events organised at beaches in the east of the county in August.

For further details on the locations and dates and times of the cleans, and to sign up to take part, visit the website at: www.norfolkbeachcleans.co.uk

For the latest information on all the scheduled cleans, you can also find Norfolk Beach Cleans on Facebook.





