Looking for a new career? Visit the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance recruitment event

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 4:04 PM September 30, 2021   
The team at Essex & Herts Air Ambulance with helicopter

The team at Essex & Herts Air Ambulance - Credit: EHAAT

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) is holding a recruitment open evening for the first time to showcase the wide range of job opportunities they currently have available. 

The event is taking place on Monday 4th October between 5pm and 8pm at the life-saving charity’s North Weald Airbase, 10 minutes from junction 7 on the M11. It is free to attend and open to anyone that may be looking to for the next opportunity in their career. 

Caroline Beresford, Head of HR at EHAAT explained the reason behind the event. ‘EHAAT is a charity that provides a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for the critically ill and injured of Essex, Hertfordshire and the surrounding areas. We operate out of our air bases at North Weald and Earls Colne. Our charity team consists of around 60 people, working across the three main functions: fundraising, clinical and operational. 

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance helicopter flying

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance in action - Credit: EHAAT

‘Due to new innovations, promotions and career development, we have several vacancies that have opened up, so we have decided to open our doors and we are asking people to come along – armed with their CV – to talk to us about joining us in our mission to save lives!’ 

EHAAT is almost entirely funded by donations, and has attended 2,366 life-saving missions in the last year across Essex and Hertfordshire and it forms an important part of the emergency services supporting the NHS. 

Those wishing to come along on the 4th October should visit www.ehaat.org/jobs for more details including directions, along with viewing the current list of vacancies available. 


