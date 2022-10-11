A story of bigamy and deception on the Essex coast

Actor and sculptor Nicola Matthews never thought she’d write a book. An undiagnosed dyslexic until her mid-forties, it was the unexpected gift of time during lockdown that meant Nicola could finally write her debut novel.

Nicola and her actor husband Seymour Matthews ran Frinton Summer Theatre for 20 years from 1983, and they have settled on the Essex coast. It was here that Nicola first heard of former resident Kitty Canham, and she became fascinated by the story of this local girl who was married to the village vicar, but she disappeared and ended up married – bigamously – to a lord in London.

Nicola’s book, Kitty Canham, tells a story of love and deception against a backdrop of our rugged coastline. Nicola tells us more...



Have you always wanted to write a book?

Writing wasn’t on the cards when I was a child. Although I loved poetry and making up stories, I wasn't allowed to take my English GCSE because my language wasn’t strong enough.

My father, Jack Watling, was an actor, as were my three older siblings, Dilys, Debbie and Giles. So, I became an actor. In my late forties, I was finally diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD. I went to art school, and surprisingly, it was there that I rediscovered a love of writing.





When did you first hear Kitty's story?

It is difficult to say when inspiration strikes. It so often comes in a whisper here, a snippet of conversation there. The story of my protagonist, Kitty, had been told in our local area for many years. The Bell Inn in Thorpe-le-Soken is the keeper of her story; it is said she haunts there.

When we moved into a house on the backwaters, where Kitty would have roamed, I began to wonder about her life. She was born in 1720, at 25 she married, but after two years, she disappeared. I began by asking myself one question: what were the circumstances that caused her to marry so late? From there, the story began to unfold.





Tell us about your life in Essex...

For 23 years, my husband and I lived in Frinton-on-Sea where we brought up our family and ran Frinton Summer Theatre. We now live in a village only a couple of miles away. It fascinated me that two communities, geographically so close to each other, can have such a different feel. I love the rural and rather romantic nature of the landscape. The changing seasons are evident here.





What part does the coast play in your story?

In parts, the Essex coastline resembles a torn quilt; the fields give way to ragged inlets where the tidal waters rise and then give way to the silken muds. Kitty would have walked this liminal landscape some 300 years before me. It would have changed, of course, but I believe the sense of it remains. Looking over the backwaters from my window, I see a place where people could lose themselves. When Kitty loses herself, as she often does, she strides out along the water's edge letting the elements do their worst. Her story is often expressed through the very landscape in which she lives.





How do you want your book to make readers feel?

My aim is that my characters will resonate with readers. That they understand something of their struggles. I’d also like the reader to feel that they have experienced something of the sensory nature of living in another age and place. Most of all, I hope when they put down my novel after the final page, that they will have enjoyed a thoroughly good read.





Kitty Canham by Nicola Matthews is available now from Amazon (Hall House Press £8.99, eBook £2.99).

@NicolaMatthewsAuthor / nicolamwrites.com

Kitty Canham by Nicola Matthews - Credit: Nicola Matthews



