Inspirational women: Essex cricketer empowers the next generation of the women's game

The energy and excitement of last year’s The Hundred tournament lit up the cricketing calendar and the career of Carla Rudd, the Essex-based professional wicket keeper who was an integral part of the Southern Brave women’s side that made it to the adrenalin-fuelled final at Lords. Here Carla explains to Nicky Adams how she combines professional cricket with empowering the next generation of stars of the women’s game.

Playing at Lords is undoubtedly every English cricketer’s dream, but to be crouching behind a wicket waiting for the ball to hurtle at 70mph towards you in front of a crowd of 17,000 in a tournament final was beyond the wildest imagination of professional cricketer Carla Rudd.

‘The support for The Hundred was unreal,’ she says of the new format 100-ball tournament for men’s and women’s teams that launched last summer. ‘The women’s game has really taken off because of it.’

Playing in the tournament was ‘fantastic’, Carla says, even though the final didn’t go the Brave’s way and they became the new format’s first-ever runners-up. ‘That was disappointing, of course,’ she says, ‘but that’s cricket – sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t.’

Overall though, 2021 was a near-perfect year on the pitch for Carla. No other wicket keeper in the women’s or men’s games was able to match her eight stumpings of the season, and she attracted adulation for her right-hand batting ability too – crucially her knack of upping the run count late in an innings.

This is the result of many years of hard work and dedication on and off the wicket. Carla has been playing county cricket for Sussex since the age of 11 and is a founder member of the Southern Vipers squad, for whom she made a cracking impression in last year’s inaugural 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, scoring 81 runs, taking three catches and completing four stumpings.

‘There were certainly lots of positives to take way from last season,’ she says. ‘It’s great to have that success, but every team I’m a part of is hungry to keep on improving. There’s a lot to look forward to this coming year.’

The Southern Vipers face Northern Diamonds at The County Ground, Northampton - Credit: Southern Vipers

And much of it will be televised. Viewing figures for last year’s Hundred were off the chart for women’s sport and the audience demographic was much younger than for traditional Test cricket. ‘More TV coverage will show girls – and boys – that there is a career path for them in cricket if they want to follow it,’ says Carla. ‘The importance of role models in sport can’t be underestimated.’

Originally from Hastings, Carla herself grew up through the age groups in the Sussex set-up and was lucky enough to have alongside her England keeper Sarah Taylor for inspiration.

‘I learnt so much about cricket from Sarah,’ explains Carla, ‘but I also learnt a lot about what you can gain from doing a variety of sports – co-ordination, agility, communication, leadership. It can teach you so many skills and attributes that are transferrable to the rest of your life.’

Like many elite athletes, Carla is a real all-rounder and had so much sporting talent as a youngster that it wasn’t immediately clear which sport she would choose as a professional career. However, cricket won out when Carla was selected to go to South Africa to represent the England U17 team.

‘I had my first taste of professional sport and I loved it,’ she says. ‘Playing abroad, in different climates, on the best grounds, against the best players in the world, was really exciting. I was driven to improve so I could continue to pursue my dream of representing my country.’

After leaving school, Carla chose to study for a BSc (Hons) in Sport, Physical Education and Health at Cardiff Metropolitan University so she could play her cricket alongside, and it was while she was there that she developed an interest in coaching. Carla explains, ‘I got my ECB Level 2 Certificate in Coaching Cricket while I was at uni and found I really loved coaching at local schools in Cardiff.’

Carla is excited for the future of the women's game - Credit: Felsted School

Having graduated, it was an easy decision for Carla to continue to coach, relocating to Essex in 2015 to take up the role of Head of Girls’ Cricket at Felsted School, near Dunmow.

‘Felsted has a well-established and amazingly successful boys’ cricket programme under former professional player Jason Gallian, and I joined the school’s coaching team because there was a genuine enthusiasm to extend that opportunity to the girls,’ explains Carla.

‘Cricket is a fantastic game for anyone and it’s great to be able to give young players the opportunity to learn, thrive and have fun on the pitch. I’m aware that I was very lucky to have had a huge amount of support as a young player – from my parents, school and county coaches – and coaching gives me the chance to give back.’

As soon as she arrived at Felsted, Carla focused on developing a girls’ team from scratch, and in 2017, after only two years of Carla’s coaching, Felsted’s Under-15 Girls’ XI were crowned national champions of the School Sport Magazine National Schools U15 Girls’ Cricket Cup, and the Lady Taverners U15 girls school indoor competition. Carla’s success continued as Felsted’s U18 Girls’ team were crowned National Champions in 2019 in The Girls’ U18 National 100 Ball Cup.

‘To see the girls go from not playing much cricket to being the best team in the country is phenomenal,’ she says. ‘They have set the bar very high, and the number of girls who play cricket at Felsted has rocketed.’

Coaching the girls to such heights and also keeping up with her own training ready for the professional season requires Carla to be extremely organised. ‘Balancing my time can be a challenge,’ she admits. ‘I train locally as much as possible, with batting practice at school and keeping coaching from Barry Hyam at Essex. Then of course I train with my teams too – mostly in the school holidays at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.’

As a professional cricketer at the top of her game, Carla is a shining example of what girls can achieve by pursuing a career in a sport that is finally achieving recognition. This year, she will be demonstrating her skills both behind and in front of the wicket for the Vipers in the Charlotte Edwards T20 Cup and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

‘I’m also looking forward to taking part in The Hundred with Southern Brave again – it’s going to go from strength to strength,’ predicts Carla. ‘The format creates such a buzz that I’m sure even more girls will want to get involved. The future of women’s cricket is very exciting.’