Essex Instadads: The best fathers to follow on Instagram

Published: 12:20 PM June 18, 2021

Following the news that Essex tops the InstaDads charts, Essex Life picks out some of the county's most popular pops to follow on Instagram

1. @mrhinchhome

756k followers

You've heard of super cleanfluencer Mrs Hinch, of course, but here's Mr Hinch! Jamie and Sophie Hinchliffe must live in Essex's cleanest home [*glances at messy kitchen worktop and sighs*], which, with two young kids and a dog, is no mean feat. Jamie shares all the best - and worst - bits of life in their Maldon Hinch House, and the duo even have a podcast offering insights into their life as an influencer power couple.

2. @daddy_to_triplet_girls

107k followers

And you thought two kids were tough - how about triplets? Well, don't stop there, because Alex Galbally, aka @daddy_to_triplet_girls, actually has two boys as well, making that five whole kids. Pass the Berocca... The Chelmsford-based digital creator is husband to @mumma_to_triplet_girls and the social media owner duo also run a home improvements account, @thegalballydollshouse, and a YouTube channel full of crazy family fun.

3. @themultidad

17.7k followers

Paul Tremain is a multitasker. Father to twins Nelly & Teddy, plus his eldest son Finn, Paul shares a father's perspective on parenting three young children. There's plenty of sarcasm and candid moments of chaos, but Paul is also keen to use his platform to break stigmas around male mental health and to deal with tricky subjects like the financial pressure of being outnumbered by little ones. His partner in crime, also sharing life as a parent in Leigh-on-Sea, is @themultimama, Dani.

4. @officialpaulmounsey & @officialterrymounsey

3,414 followers (collectively)

Paul and Terry Mounsey, fathers to young Theo, run the blog Two Dads of Essex. The duo advocates for same-sex parenting and surrogacy, and the family has also worked with CBeebies on various family campaigns. 'Whether we are gay or straight, coupled or single, biological or otherwise, we are all modern day fathers,' said the couple in one Instagram post. 'And yes we each have our own story, but we all collectively share a love for our children and a commitment to their physical and emotional well-being.'

5. @chatty.dave

33.6k followers

How about those InstaGrandads? Dave Chatwood, stepdad to Billie Shepherd and Sam Faiers’ of The Only Way Is Essex fame, became a popular character on the ITVBe reality series The Mummy Diaries, which followed Sam and Billie as they adapted to motherhood. Dave shares adorable photos of his grandkids Nelly, Arthur (Billie's children), Paul and Rosie (Sam's children), as well as some questionable 'grandad selfies', cycling adventures and trips to the Essex coast.

_____________

READ MORE:





Follow Essex Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

SUBSCRIBE to Essex Life magazine for history, food and drink, walks, the latest events and more