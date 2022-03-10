Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > People

Essex from above: the county as you've never seen it before

Hannah Gildart

Published: 3:28 PM March 10, 2022
Updated: 3:40 PM March 10, 2022
Heybridge Basin lock

Heybridge Basin lock - Credit: Aerial Essex

Meet Bryce Gale, director of Aerial Essex, a drone photography and filming company based in Essex.

'I purchased my first drone in 2015 and have loved the concept of aerial photography ever since. It’s fascinating to capture Essex at such a unique angle, from its saltmarsh coasts to its busy city centres, there’s always something interesting to see and photograph.  

One of the best things about my job is that I get to discover new places in Essex every day. I wanted to share some of these locations with others, which is why I have created a 2022 calendar featuring 12 of my favourite images. The calendar is available to purchase on the shop on my website.'

aerialessex.uk 

Tollesbury Lightship

Tollesbury Lightship - Credit: Aerial Essex

Canada geese in Essex

Canada geese - Credit: Aerial Essex

Chappel viaduct

Chappel viaduct - Credit: Aerial Essex

Heybridge Basin lock

Heybridge Basin lock - Credit: Aerial Essex

Mersea jetty

Mersea jetty - Credit: Aerial Essex

Mersea marshes

Mersea marshes - Credit: Aerial Essex

Have your photos published 

To share your images of the county, email hannah.gildart@archant.co.uk 


