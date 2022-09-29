Meet the Essex poet taking the UK by storm

Luke Wright has opened for The Libertines and legendary punk poet John Cooper Clarke, but now the Coggeshall-raised poet is on his own UK-wide tour, which took him to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. We chat to Luke about his early days, performing at the acclaimed Colchester Arts Centre and what’s next for him...

Luke tells us about his background and growing up in Essex. ‘I was born in Hackney, London, and I was adopted. I lived in Highgate with my parents until I was about two and a half, then we moved to Coggeshall. Of course, it was known as the antiques capital of the world and now I absolutely love it, but as a child growing up who was into rock and roll, it fuelled me to want to reach out to do more. Growing up in the ’90s, anyone who was a bit different, they were singled out.’

Luckily, his parents were always encouraging. ‘I had a cultural upbringing; it wasn’t artsy, but it was encouraging. My parents are both keen hobbyists. They both taught me to try new things and to take pride in trying something. It was actually my mum that gave me the first ripples into this. When I was 14, she booked me onto a song-writing course and that set some things in motion. It was on this course that I met singer Martin Newell, who I’ve gone on to work with.

Poet Luke Wright - Credit: Emily Fae

‘I remember the very first time I saw poetry being performed. I went to see Martin Newell and Ross Sutherland. It was the greatest thing I’d ever seen in my entire life; it was like watching the frontman in a band. It made such an impression on me. It was so beautiful, so clever, so funny, so energetic. I was 16 and I think it was December 1998. I went home after and spent the next month writing a poem every day.

‘The next month, I managed to blag a gig at school supporting Ross Sutherland and it went from there. Nowadays, there’s so much of a platform on the internet. Now you get loads of teenage poets, the internet makes us so much more connected, you’re able to find kindred spirits across the country. In my early days, you’d be lucky to find someone locally.’

Growing up in Essex, there was a place where Luke felt at home. ‘The Colchester Arts Centre was the first venue I regularly went to as a punter. It was almost like a mecca to us; we loved it. I always thought that it was a splendid place. My first gig there was when I was actually in a band, but then I did my first poetry gig there too around 2000. I love Anthony Roberts who runs it. Now as a performer, I know it to be a model arts centre, but as a child, I just felt so passionately about the venue and I do it twice a year now.’

I asked Luke what some of his career highlights have been. ‘There have been some amazing moments on stage; curtain calls that felt overwhelming, wonderful and beautiful. I’ve met some interesting people and nearly all my heroes and worked with them. I'm very lucky, I’d just like to keep doing it and keep that shadow that makes you really, really appreciate that you get to do it. It certainly keeps you humble.

Luke on stage - Credit: Lidia Cresafulli

‘It cannot be denied that poetry has been one of our country’s oldest forms of expression. Marrying the written word with the spoken word; for aeons jesters played on words and actors repeated carefully crafted couplets to amuse their audiences. Poetry in modern culture has been undergoing a huge revolution in the past few decades.

Luke adds, ‘In schools, we teach art by doing art as well as learning about it. Often with poetry it’s taught in an analytic sense and it can put people off. I didn’t think I’d like poetry after analysing it for two lessons – it kills poetry. I want to do good work and I hope in two years time, I’m making the best of my work this year. There’s always material, always something to write about.’

What’s next for Luke and the poetry world? ‘I’ve got a huge UK-wide tour this year. Poetry is getting a lot less snobby. Poetry is selling a million copies with new models and styles and genres. There’s so many genre-busting experimentalists rubbing shoulders with pop poets!’





Luke’s tour will include deliciously funny poems covering everything from pandemic politics and ageing parents to an endless, droning culture war. He is performing at Colchester Arts Centre on October 19, 2022. For tickets, visit colchesterartscentre.com

lukewright.co.uk