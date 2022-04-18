The dark side of genetic engineering

‘The most likely way for eugenics to enter into our lives is through the front door, as nervous parents... will fall over one another to be first to give Junior a better set of genes.’ - Credit: Getty Images

People often ask me why I write about such dark subjects, and where I get my ideas.

My debut novel, The Waiting Rooms, is set in a world beset by an antibiotic resistance crisis, where no one over 70 gets access to new drugs. My latest thriller Off-Target takes place in a near future where genetic engineering of children has become routine, and parents are prepared to take immense risks to ensure their babies are perfect, altering genes that may cause illness, and more...

My answer to these questions is that I write about the things that scare me. Given the increasingly dystopian nature of our lives, there’s no shortage of material. My stories are inspired by events that have already happened, or that just might. And I believe fiction has a role to play in making sense of complexity and confusion.

One area that certainly qualifies as both complex and confusing is genetic engineering. Depending on your point of view, those two words can arouse exhilaration or fear: particularly when the genome being edited happens to be human.

But, whether we like it or not, this technology will ultimately affect almost every aspect of our lives: what we eat and drink, the medicines we take and even something as fundamental as how we bring children into the world.



And that’s really where the idea for Off-Target took hold: when I learned how genetic screening and editing may revolutionise the way we have babies. And how soon this might happen. Because the science is moving much faster than regulation or public debate.

As Jamie Metzl says in his excellent non-fiction book, Hacking Darwin:

‘Don’t see the genetics revolution as abstract science. This is the story of you and your family, and your future, and it is unfolding in front of your eyes.’

Off Target, by Eve Smith

So, I wondered: how far would a person go, morally and medically, to conceive a healthy baby? What sacrifices might they be prepared to make, or what rules might they break, to have the ‘perfect’ child?

In Off-Target, genetic engineering of embryos during IVF is the norm, to prevent serious medical conditions. In some countries, less scrupulous clinics offer more than disease prevention, moving into the realms of enhancement. They manipulate certain physical characteristics or mental health traits, with disastrous consequences.

And this is where things get tricky. The moment we start talking about selective enhancement, the concept of eugenics rears its ugly head. Eugenics is defined as ‘the selection of desired heritable characteristics in order to improve future generations, typically in reference to humans.’

There have been some interesting articles on this in the media recently, inspired by the release of geneticist and broadcaster Adam Rutherford’s book, Control: the Dark History and Troubling Present of Eugenics.

Rutherford’s book illustrates how eugenics is embedded in our history, right back to the Spartans and Romans, through to the forced sterilisation policies practised in American states last century and the horrors of the Nazi regime, up to the modern day. We might like to think we have moved on from unpalatable notions of human selective breeding to expunge ‘undesirable’ features, and that higher concepts of freedom and equality have relegated eugenics to a shameful past. Sadly not. Rutherford discusses recent examples of involuntary sterilisations in Canada, China and India, to name but three.

And that’s before we consider the potential abuse of genetic technologies.

Eve Smith

The past decades have seen substantial investment in gene editing research and a proliferation of biotech companies striving to rewrite our biological destiny. The good news is that, for now at least, the scientific majority has stopped to consider the ethical pitfalls of tinkering with human genomes, and recognises the dangers of forging ahead when there are still so many safety concerns and unknowns. As a result, there is a self-imposed moratorium on editing human embryos outside the lab.

Off-Target explores some of the social and moral quandaries that might arise should that voluntary moratorium be lifted. Through my characters, I illustrate what may be possible: good and bad. The truth is that most parents want the best for their child, but at what point does well-intentioned parenting cross the line?

This question was addressed rather poignantly by Arthur Kaplan, Professor of Bioethics at New York University Langone Medical Center. He said that “renegade scientists” and totalitarian loonies” were not the culprits most likely to abuse genetic engineering: competitive parents were.

‘The most likely way for eugenics to enter into our lives is through the front door, as nervous parents... will fall over one another to be first to give Junior a better set of genes.’

If you are feeling the need for reassurance at this point, Adam Rutherford argues that complex genetic changes leading to the enhancement of mental or physical human traits will not be within the bounds of possibility, safely, any time soon. 'Safely' being the operative word.

But, given the breathtaking speed at which this technology is advancing, and the dollars being invested, human ambition might just make the fictional world of Off-Target real.

