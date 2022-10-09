Reimaginig the architecture and landscapes of North Herts

Both fascinated with the built environment, two Hitchin artists have come together to create the biggest exhibition so far held at North Herts Museum

James Willis and Carl Laubin met only three years ago. Given that they have lived within 200 feet of each other for decades, you might assume their paths would have crossed earlier. The fact that both men are artists with a keen interest in architectural subjects suggests each surely would, at the very least, have known of the other’s existence around the corner.



‘Neither of us had any idea,’ laughs James, ‘until a mutual friend and neighbour asked me if I knew Carl. I was an admirer of his work, so when Pippa suggested the two of us meet at her home, I jumped at the chance.’



One ‘wonderful’ lunch later, the two men began a bond which became the basis not only of a friendship but the beginnings of an artistic collaboration, the largest to be held at Hitchin’s North Hertfordshire Museum.

Letchworth Garden City reorganised, James Willis - Credit: J Newman Turner



Sitting together in James’s house, the pair are so relaxed in each other’s company they have the aura of lifelong pals as they discuss their forthcoming free exhibition entitled Back to the Drawing Board. Featuring up to 30 works by each artist, Carl’s oil paintings contrast with James’ watercolours.



‘There’s a strange flow with watercolour which is calming in a physical sense,' James explains. 'As an artist, architectural subjects are also quite meditative because they are complex in perspective and you get lost in that. Both Carl and I appreciate the intricacies of drawing architecture.’



While James has lived most of his life in Hitchin, Carl was born in New York, studying architecture at Cornell University before moving to the UK nearly 50 years ago. During a an architecture job interview the man who would become Carl's boss, Jeremy Dixon, decided to tap into his creative skills.



'Jeremy kind of secretly thought he could make use of my paintings. At the time, during the Eighties, he was involved in the redevelopment of the Royal Opera House and pretty much used my paintings to give a good idea of what was going on. This wasn’t as cynical as it might sound. He felt that paintings were better than models because of their ground level perspective.’

Klenzeana, Carl Lubin - Credit: Carl Lubin



James’ career has focussed on art education and lecturing combined with being an artist. He describes ‘losing yourself’ in the painting process as 'the most rewarding thing - what people call being in the zone. If I’m painting well, I’m hardly aware, I’m just doing it. That can go on for hours, though you don’t always appreciate it until afterwards.’



For their joint exhibition, James has focused on local buildings along with landscapes, created during lockdown. Carl has also included landscapes which are dominated by colour as distinct from the more subtle tones of his buildings.

Sun Street Coffee Moment, Hitchin, James Willis - Credit: J Newman Turner



‘I greatly admire en plein air - the idea of painting in front of the thing you’re painting,’ he says. ‘But I prefer to work in a studio. I tend to construct the architecture in paint, the idea of a subject, rather than try and reproduce what I am actually seeing.’



All the exhibition paintings are based on drawings, a process both are keen to promote because of its importance in underpinning the process. With this in mind, sketchbooks will be on display. This brings the men on to the subject of Frederick Landseer Griggs - the architectural draughtsman and illustrator influential in the Arts and Crafts movement - for whom Hitchin was also a key subject, even when he wasn’t pleased with the town’s changes, as Carl explains: ‘He eventually shunned Hitchin, coming back only at night because he didn’t want to see what the planners had done!’



James continues: ‘Griggs built on the amateur tradition of art in the town. We have so many creatives here including designers and filmmakers.’ In fact, the road in which Carl lives is ‘packed with creative people including artists, potters and actors’.



This hub of creativity explains the popularity of Hitchin Creative, a networking, support and promotional organisation in which James is involved. With this in mind, there are plans for the two artists to do an illustrative talk in November. There will also be a book to accompany the exhibition.



Thanks to a mutual friend's introduction we can now look forward to a major collaborative show focussed on the architecture and landscapes of North Herts and beyond.

Back to the Drawing Board is on at North Hertfordshire Museum from October 15 to January 29







