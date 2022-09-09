Devon remembers Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

As the nation mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, we discover what our monarch has meant to the people of Devon and how Exeter Cathedral will be showing tribute to Her Majesty.

She brought great warmth and compassion to everyone, from our soldiers to our schoolchildren. Today the whole of Devon is in mourning for the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. People from all corners of the county are coming together to share their stories and pay tribute to the longest serving British Monarch of all time.

Cathedral tributes

Exeter Cathedral has begun 11 days of special services and tributes following the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

On confirmation of the announcement from Buckingham Palace, the cathedral’s flag was immediately lowered to half-mast. At 12 noon today (Friday), the cathedral bell will be tolled 96 times – once for every year of the Queen’s life. This is to be followed by a specially adapted Evening Prayer service at 5.30pm.

For people across Devon, Exeter Cathedral is now expected to become a focal point for tributes. Members of the public are being invited to visit, reflect, and sign a book of condolence, which has been be placed in the nave of the 900-year-old building. Public floral tributes have also been welcomed by the cathedral, which has allocated spaces for flowers to be left on the Cathedral Green.

Her Majesty The Queen in 1983, visiting Exeter Cathedral’s Royal Maundy Service in 1983 - Credit: Exeter Cathedral/Nicholas Toyne

The Very Revd Jonathan Greener, Dean of Exeter says, “Like people across the nation, I am deeply sorry to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Having broken all records in terms of the length of her reign, for most of us, she has been the mother of the nation our whole life long. So, as well as wanting to express our condolences to the Royal Family, for many of us this loss feels very personal.

“Exeter Cathedral will be open throughout the coming days, and will, we hope, be a place where people can come to reflect, to light a candle and offer a prayer, to sign a condolence book, to share memories of this extraordinary human being, who has served all of us, the Church, the nation, the Commonwealth, with huge commitment her whole life long. We give thanks to God for the remarkable life and reign of Elizabeth II, and commend her now to his loving care.”

In 1956, the Queen presented the University of Exeter with its Charter - Credit: University of Exeter

The Right Revd Robert Atwell, Bishop of Exeter, added: “The death of the Queen represents a huge watershed in the life of our nation. Like the majority of the population, I cannot remember a time when Queen Elizabeth was not on the throne. She combined a strong sense of duty with a deep Christian faith. She had an extraordinary ability to generate goodwill by celebrating the work of ordinary people and charities, and by encouraging service to others. She was a very private person who was public property, someone whom the world over was held in great affection and esteem. This nation – and the Church of which she was head – owe her an enormous debt of gratitude.”

The Queen in Devon

Many Devon residents have been lucky enough to have met Her Majesty during one of her frequent trips to a part of the world that has played such an important part in her life.

For it was at the prestigious Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth that the Queen was first officially introduced to an 18-year-old ‘very promising’ naval cadet who would later become her husband, Prince Philip.

Ever since that early trip in 1939, Her Majesty has been to visit Devon on many occasions, to the delight of the crowds that have come out to welcome her over the years.

Our proud naval and military heritage has often been the reason behind these most important of Royal visits, with the Queen providing morale-boosting support to sailors, soldiers and their families during times of conflict.

Her Majesty The Queen prepares to bid farewell to HMS Ocean - Credit: Royal Navy

In March 2018, the Queen attended the decommissioning ceremony for the Royal Naval helicopter carrier, HMS Ocean at Devonport Naval Base in Plymouth.

Her Majesty inspected Ocean and met some of the crew who had served on board, as well as their families.

Guests at the Devonport Naval Base watched as the Royal Marine band performed a number of stirring tunes and the Guard of Honour was presented in preparation for their inspection by The Queen. Following a 21-gun salute as she arrived at the naval base, Her Majesty arrived on the jetty alongside the vessel – dubbed The Mighty O by her crew – where she was met by the Lord Lieutenant, the head of the Navy, First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones, HMS Ocean’s Captain Pedre and more than 500 of the ship's company, their families and affiliates of the ship.

In May 2012, the Queen was back in Devon as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour. Huge queues of people formed at Princesshay shopping centre to see the monarch before she opened the University of Exeter's new £48m Forum Development.

The Queen at Devonport Naval Base - Credit: Royal Navy

Her Majesty had previously been to the University of Exeter in 1956 when she presented the university with its Charter. In 1955, she visited the Peter Chalk Centre as part of the university’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Devon’s unwavering support for the Queen was evident recently during the summer’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

Communities up and down the region came together for street parties, barbecues, picnics and fetes over the course of the special extended bank holiday weekend in June.

Devon Life magazine produced a special souvenir edition to mark the historic occasion in which nearly 50 local people from all walks of life told us what Her Majesty had meant to them.

Her Majesty with the Chancellor, Baroness Floella Benjamin OBE DL in 2012 - Credit: University of Exeter

