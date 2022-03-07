International Women's Day: celebrating Somerset's incredible women

From bakers to actors to Olympic Gold Medallists, Somerset is full of amazing talent to celebrate this International Women's Day.

On March 8th, we will celebrate International Women's Day. This is an opportunity to recognise the gender disparities still faced around the world, using the hashtag #BreakTheBias to create a discussion surrounding topics such as pay, healthcare, and autonomy. Not only that, but it is also a time to celebrate the women who continue to break boundaries and strive towards excellence.

With that in mind, here are six women from Somerset who deserve a round of applause this IWD.

Mary Berry

It wasn’t until The Great British Bake Off came to our screens that we became a nation obsessed with soggy bottoms and the number of layers in a cake. The Bath-born star baker, Mary Berry, was awarded the Freedom of the City in June 2014 and has written over 70 cookery books.

But her accomplishments do not just rest in baking, she is also a patron for Child Bereavement UK after losing her son when he was just 19 in 1989. She also suffered from Polio as a teenager which left her with significant damage including a weaker left arm. It was during this time that she learnt to "toughen up" as she had to spend much of the time away from her family whilst in hospital.

As one of the most internationally recognisable women from our county (did you know the Americans call Bake Off the Great British Baking Show?), she definitely deserves to be on our list of celebrated women.

Margaret Bondfield

Born in Chard in 1873, Margaret was born to humble circumstances which led her to leave education and become a embroiderer's apprentice. It was during this time that she was shocked by the conditions women worked in and became an active member of the shop's union. This would lead to a historic political career wherein she became the first female cabinet minister, and the first woman to be a privy counsellor in the UK, when she was appointed Minister of Labour in the Labour government of 1929–31.

Margaret was also a vocal supporter of the suffragette movement and believed in allowing more people of both genders the right to vote, rather than the more limiting "on the same terms as men". She helped to found the Women's Labour League in 1906, and was chair of the Adult Suffrage Society. A truly incredible women who pushed women's rights forward immensely.

Amy Williams

Originally a runner, Amy would become the first British gold medallist in an individual event at the Winter Olympics for 30 years after her incredible victory in skeleton racing. During the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, she won the women's skeleton race and broke the track record twice along the way, winning by more than a half a second.

This was an incredible feat and also the first time a female individual contender from Britain had taken home a gold medal at the Winter Olympics since 1952. She got her first chance to try skeleton racing at a push start track whilst at the University of Bath. Whilst born in Cambridge, she was raised in the Somerset city and we are lucky to have her.

Maisie Williams

Another Williams next (although no relation) who first graced our screens as one of the most kick-ass women in television at just 12 years old. Maisie was born in Bristol and grew up in the village of Clutton on the eastern edge of Chew Valley, Somerset. She skyrocketed to fame as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, holding her own with legendary actors such as Sean Bean and Peter Dinklage.

But acting isn't all she should be celebrated for; Maisie is also an activist and a entrepreneur. As WWF's first global ambassador for climate and nature, she works to promote lower carbon emissions and to ensure a future "where people and wildlife thrive". Her app 'Daisie' is designed to help artists and creators from across the various creative industries to showcase their work, discover projects, and collaborate, providing an alternative route to develop their careers.

Jacqueline Wilson

No list of famous people in Somerset would be complete without our next incredible lady, who has written over 100 books to date. Jaqueline Wilson is forever ingrained in the memories of so many childhoods or of parents who remember reading to their children. She never shied away from the tricky topics such as death, divorce, bullying, and self-image, but instead empowered the young to understand complex emotions for themselves.

Born in Bath in 1945, she began writing stories when she was just nine, although it would be 1991 when she would breakthrough to become the author we all know and love. The Story of Tracy Beaker was a huge success despite its difficult topics and spawned numerous sequels plus a hit CBBC show.

In 2020, Jacqueline announced that she was in a same-sex relationship and had been living with her partner, Trish, for over 18 years. This marked the first time she spoke publicly about her relationship, and occurred whilst talking about her 111th book, Love Frankie, in which tomboy Frankie falls for Sally, the prettiest girl in her class.

Vanessa White

Last, but by no means least, we have a superstar who would be just as comfortable strutting through Los Angeles as her home town of Yeovil in Somerset. Vanessa is most famous for her role in the girl-pop group The Saturdays. She has also had a successful solo career and began musical life performing in the Lion King on the West End.

On TV, she took on the jungle in 2017 for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, where she was subjected to such tasks as Ant and Dec's Jungle Takeaway and The Fright House.