Meet Folkestone based voice-over artist Clare Reeves

Published: 5:05 PM September 3, 2021

If you've ever watched a National Geographic documentary, waited patiently on hold for Vodaphone in Qatar or been persuaded by a warm, clear voice to buy baby milk in the Netherlands, you might well have been listening to one of Kent's own.

Clare Reeves, who lives in Folkestone, has been working as a voice-over artist since 2011, following a richly varied career with the BBC. "I'd always wanted a broadcast media career," she says. "As a child, I'd watch Swap Shop and tell my mum I'd work for the Beeb one day - I'm not sure she ever thought it would actually happen, but it did!"



As a student in Bedfordshire, Clare started answering the phones on a volunteer basis for Three Counties Radio. "I was a fiercely ambitious grafter from the word go," she recalls, "I ended up presenting the Sunday show when the regular presenter was on holiday, and - from there - I went on to train as a sound-engineer on the World Service, broadcasting programmes for Africa and the Middle East. The teamwork was extraordinary - and the training second to none." Other roles saw Clare presenting on Radio Shropshire and working as a BBC TV network director: "Essentially, I was the person controlling the live transmission of BBC1 - making sure everything happens on time. And, yes, it did feel like a big responsibility!"



When Clare was made redundant back in 2011, she realised she was in a unique position to offer the ‘complete package’ as a voice-over artist. "Not only was I a trained presenter, I knew how to put entire packages together for broadcast - and that makes things a great deal easier for my clients," she says. "Plus, as well as talking, I'm used to listening - another essential skill for a voice-over artist: you have to be able to listen if you're to fulfil a client's brief." Clare used some of her redundancy money to set up her own studio at home (“I already had a fair bit of the necessary equipment, and I knew just what I needed to get, so that was relatively straightforward”) and to add to her skills via training with Los Angeles- based voice-over trainer Nancy Woolfson. "Working with Nancy enabled me to break scripts down to get to the heart of them and to deliver scripts as my ‘authentic self'", explains Clare. Then it was a case of putting a show-reel together - something I had the skills to do easily, and that helped me to get both an agent and work quickly."



So, even with her busy schedule, does Clare miss living and working in London? "No - one of the reasons we were keen to move to Folkestone back in 2008 was an awareness of just how much further our money would go property-wise. My husband had also had holidays in the town as a child, and we'd visited as a couple - we liked the energy of the place. Though it took far longer when we first moved here, these days, the journey by train to London takes only 53 minutes, so if I do miss it - or need to go there for work - it's easy to get there."



A key part of Clare's routine, whatever else she's doing, are regular swims in the sea: "It's the ultimate energy-boost," she says. Having grown up in Torquay myself, the sea will always be important to me - it was inevitable that I'd be back beside it one day. It's not surprising I feel so at home here - and it's a real delight to see our son enjoy growing up close to the sea in the same way that I did."

Clare loves living in Folkestone - having grown up by the sea herself, she feels her return to it was inevitable - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



Three quick questions for Clare about her job:

Do you warm up before recording?

Yes, the voice is essentially a group of muscles. I warm up not only to get the best out of my sound but also to protect it and keep it working well.

What's the most bizarre/unusual/favourite project you've ever voiced?

I really loved being the live “voice of God” announcer for the AIM Independent Music Awards. During that evening, I announced legends including Jarvis Cocker, Nick Cave and Stormzy. I’m a big music fan, so it was really special to be involved.

Do you do anything to protect your voice when not working?

Since relying on my voice for my living, I am more conscious of being kind to it. I make sure I keep hydrated, I don’t sing along at the top of my lungs if I go to music gigs anymore. Also, if I think I’m getting a cold, I am very careful to rest straight away

Three quick questions for Clare about Folkestone life:

Your favourite place to eat?

The harbour arm is full of great cafes and food vans these days - Credit: Getty Images



There really are so many great places to eat and drink in Folkestone now, it’s impossible to choose! I do really love visiting the Harbour Arm and picking from the range of food and drink venues there – The Big Greek Bus and Sole Kitchen are fantastic, and the almond croissants from Harbour Coffee are the stuff of legend.

Something you'll always do with visitors?

A stroll along the Leas is a must-do, the views across the sea - and often glimpsing France – is one of my favourites. Visiting the Harbour Arm and the lovely independent shops of the Old High Street is always part of my tours!

A tour of the old town is top of the list for Clare's visitors - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Something you enjoy doing with friends?

I enjoy the creativity of Folkestone, not just art but also music. I play alto saxophone in Folkestone Community Swing Band – which is great fun, and I’ve made a lot of new friends via the band. Four of us also set up an all-female saxophone quartet (I play Baritone sax), which meant that we could still play outside, in our gardens, during lockdown. Folkestone is a very easy place to meet new friends through creative activities, and I can only see that continuing and increasing.