Four brothers set to row the Atlantic in world first

Brothers, and two sets of twins, Euan, Jack, Hamish and Arthur Friend from Tiverton are competing in the Talisker Atlantic Challenge in December - Credit: The FriendShip

‘It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves…’

Those are the words of Sir Edmund Hillary, the first man to climb Mt Everest. How apt they will prove to be for four young twentysomething brothers from Tiverton who are about to set off on one of life’s great adventures by rowing 3,000 miles unassisted across the Atlantic Ocean.

Two sets of twins born just 18 months apart, the Friend brothers – Euan, Jack, Hamish and Arthur – will be competing in the Talisker Atlantic Challenge and hoping to raise £150,000 for charity. They will be setting off from La Gomera, in the Canary Islands, on December 12 and arriving in Antigua between 35 and 45 days later. They will set a world first by becoming the first four brothers to row any of the world’s great oceans.

The idea came about during the first Covid lockdown and it is Hamish who jokingly takes the blame. ‘None of us had rowed that much before, but it was one of those challenges that I saw on an Instagram video and thought, ‘Wow, that looks amazing. Let’s give it a try’.’

If truth be known, the brothers didn’t need that much persuading. They set about finding sponsors and a boat – one that had previously completed the crossing and was being ‘recycled’ for another challenge – and have been in training off Exmouth for much of the past 18 months.

To help them prepare for the challenges that lie ahead, The FriendShip, as the team is known, turned to Duncan Roy - a triple Guinness world record holder – who has shown them how to row more efficiently, live on the boat and stay safe at sea. Gus Barton, a renowned fitness coach, has also helped to bring them to peak physical fitness.

To say they are now itching to get going would be an understatement.

‘The longest we’ve done at sea in one stint is 50 hours, so 35 to 45 days will be a different ball game,’ said Jack, who has taken on the role of skipper. ‘The thought of how your body is going to cope, or how you’re going to cope mentally, is going to be by far the biggest challenge.’

It would be fair to say that the siblings have always aimed high. ‘As kids they were like a basket full of puppies, constantly challenging each other,’ says their mum, Judy. ‘It was a good thing when they got into rugby at school. That helped to deal with all the testosterone!’ In fact, such was their progress that both Euan and Arthur played for Oxford University in this year’s Varsity match against Cambridge at Twickenham and finished on the winning side. Both are now teaching at a school in Oxford.

Judy also recalls how Jack, at just nine years of age, said he wanted to do the Two Moors Way, a 100-mile charity trek across Dartmoor and Exmoor in just four days. Initially the parents discouraged him, but their son was not to be put off. They eventually gave in, but told Jack (who loved maps and compasses) that he had to arrange everything himself. He did. Euan joined him for the challenge and they pulled it off, despite walking (and camping under the watchful eye of their parents) for four days in virtually non-stop rain. They ended up soaked through and with blisters on their feet. They refused to give up, however, and went on to raise £4,000 for CHAT, the Mid Devon charity that is now one of three set to benefit from their upcoming Atlantic challenge.

‘For mum and dad, it’s like having four eggs in one basket floating off into the middle of the Atlantic,’ says Jack. ‘I imagine they are feeling a little apprehensive but they’ve been a wonderful support for us. To a large extent we get that spirit of adventure from them both.’

The Friend brothers will be rowing 3,000 miles unassisted across the Atlantic - Credit: The FriendShip

While on the boat – 28ft in length and with a small cabin at either end - the brothers will rotate the rowing, with each of them having two hours on the oars followed by two hours resting and sleeping. They will need to consume around 6,000 calories a day of freeze-dried food and will make their own drinking water from a solar-powered desalination unit. The toilet is a bucket.

Christmas and New Year will be celebrated mid-ocean and with much needed treats. ‘We’ll try to squeeze one of dad’s Christmas puddings on board,’ says Hamish with a rueful smile. ‘He soaks them in brandy, so they should last quite a long time!’

Cousins of George Friend, the former Exeter City footballer, the brothers have given an insight into their motivation on their website: ‘Growing up together in the green hills of Devon, adventure has come naturally, as has the competitive need to push each other further, faster and higher,’ they write. ‘Now older and following different career and personal paths, this challenge is our opportunity to re-strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and raise money and awareness for causes close to our hearts.’

The three charities who are to benefit from the brothers’ Herculean efforts are: CHAT, a vital service for those struggling with housing issues in Mid Devon; the Drive Forward Foundation, which enables children and young people with experience of foster or residential care to achieve their full potential; and Friends of Kiwoko Hospital, a charity set up to support the work of the Kiwoko Hospital in Uganda.

Church House Investment Management are one of the Friendship sponsors and have a Skipper's blog on their webstite ch-investments.co.uk

To find out more, or to make a donation to the chosen charities, visit thefriendshipatlantic.com/challenge

taliskerwhiskyatlanticchallenge.com