All over but the cleaning - Behind the scenes at Carbis Bay's G7 summit

Carol Burns

Published: 1:07 PM June 21, 2021   
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie meet the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in Carbis Bay

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie meet the US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden in Carbis Bay Cornwall ahead of the G7 Summit - Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

As the discussions continue about whether the G7 weekend at Carbis Bay was a diplomatic success or a failure - the show went on - as these pictures hint at.t

Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson reacts to her son Wilfred

Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson reacts to her son Wilfred as she stands with partners of the leaders of the G7 - Credit: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street

ThBoris Johnson and wife Carrie greet President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden at G7 Leaders Summit

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie greet President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden at G7 Leaders Summit - Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Heiko von der Leyen

EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and Heiko von der Leyen pose for the official family picture - Credit: Justin Goff/G7 Cornwall 2021

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the summit on day 2 in front of a view of St Ives Bay

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the summit on day 2 in front of a view of St Ives Bay - Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the The President of France Emmanuel Macron talking to a Red Arrows pilot 

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the The President of France Emmanuel Macron talking to a Red Arrows pilot - Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

The Red Arrows perform at the G7 Summit at Carbis Bay hotel, Cornwall.12th June

The famous Red Arrows took to the skies to wow guests as they perform at the G7 Summit over Carbis Bay hotel on 12 June - Credit: Justin Goff/G7 Cornwall 2021

Look to the skies: G7 Leaders watch the Red Arrows flying display on 12 June

Look to the skies: G7 Leaders watch the Red Arrows flying display on 12 June - Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

Carrie Johnson, wife of the Prime Minister and First Lady of the United States Dr Jill Biden and Wilfred Johnson

Carrie Johnson, wife of the Prime Minister and First Lady of the United States Dr Jill Biden reacts as Wilfred Johnson sits on the beach at Carbis Bay - Credit: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street


