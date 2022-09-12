Meet Great British Bake Off Series 13 contestant Janusz from East Sussex
- Credit: Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions
With Great British Bake Off returning to our screens on Tuesday 13th September for series 13, it's time to meet East Sussex based baker Janusz.
Janusz is a 34-year-old personal assistant to a Head Teacher; he grew up in Poland and moved to the UK 10 years ago. Janusz lives on the beautiful East Sussex coast with his boyfriend, Simon, and their adorable sausage dog, Nigel.
Asides from baking, Janusz’s passions include staying up to date with internet culture, watching drag (he even bought his boyfriend a statue of Ru Paul) and collecting props from movies.
His passion for baking was inspired by his mother, who always baked on a Saturday, a tradition Janusz continued when he moved away from home to go to university.
His self-described baking style is ‘cartoon-like, colourful and camp’, which makes us excited to see what marvellous creations he will make in the tent!
Janusz also loves to honour his heritage by working Polish ingredients into British staples, and his favourite flavours to work with are ginger and chocolate.
Janusz is one of 12 contestants who will be competing in series 13 of the beloved baking competition this year.
Each week the bakers will have to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their baking prowess in the hopes of being crowned star baker but, perhaps most importantly they will have to try and avoid the dreaded weekly elimination!
The Great British Bake Off starts Tuesday 13th September at 8 pm on Channel 4 and All 4.