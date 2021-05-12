Published: 11:20 AM May 12, 2021

We have been busy working away behind the scenes this month on something new, and we are now super excited to reveal that our Great British Life podcast channel is live and ready for your ears only.

Bringing to life the fascinating content from our luxury county magazines, here you will find exclusive interviews, expert advice and all the themes you’ve come to enjoy from your favourite county mag. From food and drink to interiors and gardening, wellbeing to heritage and history, our dream team of knowledgeable editors will take you on an enthralling journey around the country as we chat to big names and small about likes, loves and life at home in their county.

Garden guru Bob Flowerdew chats to Hampshire Life editor Elizabeth Kirby - Credit: Archant

Kicking off our first episode, editor of Hampshire Life magazine Elizabeth Kirby chats to Norfolk gardening legend Bob Flowerdew as he shares his proud pineapple moment, and how best to get the whole family involved in growing your own. A star of gardener’s question time, and long-time aficionado of growing produce, Bob will have you in stitches with his hilarious tales from the veg patch.

We hope you will love joining us on this listening journey as much as we are enjoying recording. There are plenty more interviews on their way, so be sure to subscribe to the channel to see who will be coming up next. If you love what you hear and want to read more, then subscribe to your local county magazine to keep in touch with all that is going on in your area. podfollow.com/gbl