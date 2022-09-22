Raised by a zoo

With a new CBBC series following their work, the three brothers who grew up at and now help run Paradise Wildlife Park, describe their remarkable lives at the Broxbourne zoo

'It was great growing up at the zoo, waking up with the roar of lions, calls of lemurs and the howls of wolves,' says Cam Whitnall, who with his brothers Tyler and Aaron now helps run Paradise Wildlife Park.



Taken on by their grandparents in 1984, the attraction in Broxbourne has more than 800 animals in its care and as a charity supports wildlife conservation projects around the world. The brothers are also the focus of a CBBC TV show, One, Zoo, Three, the second series of which is airing now.



'We've had lots of fun creating the show - pulling pranks on one another, as well as developing and trying some fantastic enrichment ideas to mentally and physically stimulate the animals in our care,' Cam says. 'We really hope the show educates children and families, as well as shines a positive light on what good zoos do.'

Rare white lions Moto and Kya in the Lion Pride Lands habitat - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park



The park has been a passion of their family, with grandparents Peter and Grace still owners, mum Lynn CEO and dad Craig a director, so was it a natural progression for the three of them to join the business?



'I had always helped out on and off on the zoo from a young age but I was always interested in doing my own thing originally,' says Tyler. 'But once I finished education, I was asked to help out for just a few weeks. Ten-plus years later and there’s nothing else I would rather do in the world. It’s a great opportunity to work with wildlife and play a key part in trying to preserve endangered species through education and conservation work, whilst working alongside my family.'



So what is it like working so closely with family each day? Great fun, Aaron insists. 'We are constantly discussing new ideas or initiatives we can do between our charities and in the field. We have the odd disagreement on what idea works best but what family doesn’t? At the end of the day we all have the same aims and objectives of what we are striving to achieve and that keeps us all really motivated.'

Amur tiger - the tigers are the 'flagship species' of the zoo, the brothers say - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park



The park has undergone major developments in recent years, with a new Land of the Tigers habitat and World of Dinosaurs attraction - filled with life-size animatronic dinosaurs - among them. And there are more new habitats planned for this year. What's been the driving force behind these projects?



'We're very fortunate with the team we have at the charity - everyone is pulling in the same direction to develop a great zoo with state-of-the art habitats for the animals in our care and establishing great facilities and attractions for our supporters,' explains Aaron.



'We are currently finishing a world's-first mixed species habitat for sun bears, binturong and otters, as well as a fantastic new Jaguar habitat with a deep pool for them to swim in and the public to view. After this we will be looking to develop our Madagascar project - an exciting new home for our lemur groups with some amazing features for both the animals and visitors alike. There is so much more in the pipeline but this will all be revealed in time!'

A new Madagascar habitat with 'amazing features for the animals and visitors' is planned for the zoo's lemur groups, including the ring-tailed lemur - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Another development is renaming the park to Hertfordshire Zoo in 2024 to coincide with the attraction's 40th anniversary. 'For the past four decades we have loved being Paradise Wildlife Park and whilst we have grown into one of the most beloved destinations in Hertfordshire, there has always been confusion of what we do and where we are,' says Tyler.



'We’re proud to be in the county and being a zoo remains at the forefront of all our decisions. Thus, becoming Hertfordshire Zoo allows us to show everyone our continuous, unwavering dedication for the welfare of the animals in our care and in the conservation of their wild counterparts. We will be able to reach new audiences that span further across the country and globe to help educate and learn about the needs of conservation, breeding, research and animal welfare.'



The Zoological Society of Hertfordshire is the park's registered charity, raising funds to care for its animals as well as support projects helping endangered animals in the UK and worldwide.

'We have supported conservation projects all around the globe providing vital funds and resources to aid teams in the field support the local wildlife and communities,' explains Cam.



'Our conservation partners do incredible work in remote areas and the initiatives they run help protect wildlife, as well as the environments and habitats they belong to. They also help educate local communities within the critical areas to understand why wildlife is important and why it is worth preserving. We do our best at Paradise Wildlife Park to raise awareness of the work in the field online through our social channels, as well as on site through signage and classes we offer to school groups.'

Visitors can feed the African penguins - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park



Living and working at the zoo has given the brothers a rare and special life and career, and sometimes they have to pinch themselves that this is how they spend their days.



'We have been very fortunate to get hands-on with some of the rarest species in the world from only months old,' says Cam. While Tyler likes nothing more than giving the Brazilian tapirs 'a good tickle and scratch and seeing their relaxed reactions'.



Any downsides? 'Always cleaning up tonnes of animal poo and putting up with Cam's singing!'

For tickets to Paradise Wildlife Park and details of special events, go to pwpark.com

The new 13-part series of One Zoo Three, and the first series, is available on BBC iPlayer



