Lancashire Life's 75 year party people 

Lancashire Life’s 75th birthday brought together many of the people who have helped the magazine to thrive for so long.

Readers, advertisers and friends of the magazine enjoyed a wonderful celebration at Eaves Hall in West Bradford near Clitheroe.

And the evening raised more than £4000 for the Community Foundation for Lancashire through an auction with fabulous lots donated by businesses across the region.

All the money raised on the night will go to the Community Foundation for Lancashire’s Red Rose Responding fund which we are supporting in our anniversary year. The fund aims to help charities and community groups across the county recover from the long-term effects of the pandemic.

CFL chief executive Rae Brooke said: ‘We were absolutely thrilled with the amount that was raised on the evening. The money will make a real difference to people who need it all over Lancashire.

‘We identified mental wellbeing as the single thing that would need most ongoing support in the wake of the Covid pandemic. All ages have been affected and many people will need support in the years to come.

‘The money means we now have a pot of £80,000 which will be the first of two rounds of funding from the Red Rose Responding Fund this financial year. The first beneficiaries will be in east Lancashire and we’ll be focussing on older people experiencing social isolation, the mental health of and issues affecting the BAME communities. The second round will look at the west of the county.’

Chipping-based singer-songwriter Joe Martin sang as our 80 guests enjoyed a drinks reception before sitting down for a superb two-course dinner, followed by our birthday cake which was created by Lancashire Life columnist Debby Donnelly-Addison.

The charity auction, which featured 12 wonderful lots, was conducted by James Warren of Leyland auctioneers and valuers Warren & Wignall. When the hammer came down for the final time, the auction had raised over £3000. Other donations on the night added a further £1000.

Lancashire Life editor Paul Mackenzie said: ‘It was a great evening and we were delighted with the amount we managed to raise.

‘It was good to see people with different connections to the magazine getting together and there was a happy buzz of conversation all evening.’

Thank you

We are very grateful to everyone who supported and attended our event and particularly to the businesses who donated lots for the charity auction, and James Warren of Warren & Wignall who conducted the auction.

Absoluxe – a luxury one-night stay

Ainsworth Jewellers – a ruby and diamond pendant

Blackpool Tower – the chance to light up the Tower

The Bliss Hotel – dinner and a penthouse stay

Bowker – a half-day Porsche experience at Silverstone

The Cartford Inn – dinner and a one-night stay

Dominique Ashford at Dale House – a one-day bread making course for two

English Lakes Hotels - afternoon tea at Lancaster House Hotel

Hepplestone Fine Art – a limited edition print by David Renshaw

Oli Martin at 263 Restaurant – a cookery masterclass and dinner

Prestige Beds – a £500 voucher

Rossendale Adventure Golf – a round for four, an hour on the range and money to spend in the cafe

We’d also like to thank James Places for hosting the party at the beautiful Eaves Hall, Debby Donnelly-Addison for providing the spectacular birthday cake, and singer Joe Martin for performing on the evening.

How to donate

To donate to the Lancashire Red Rose Responding Fund go online to justgiving.com/campaign/lancashireresponding, or to donate by text, text the word ‘Rose’ then your donation amount to 70460. Alternatively, you can send a cheque made out to Community Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside, to CFLM Head Office, Third Floor, Stanley Buildings, 43 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 3DN.