Hertfordshire watch brand celebrates triumphant women for charity

A new Hertfordshire watch company celebrates women overcoming adversity.

A Hertfordshire watch designer is celebrating the inspirational stories of five women – three from our area - in his new range.

The Inspiration series from Hagley West takes themes such as inner beauty, strength, rebirth and vitality to bring a unique character to each new model, founder and designer Tim Hayden said.

With watches retailing between £115 and £135, Hagley West will donate five per cent of sales to charities selected by the women.

Tim described the women behind the watch names:

Dr Lynda Ince-Greenaway has overcome poverty, racism and personal tragedy to become a force for good in society - Credit: Hagley West Watches

The Lynda watch

The Lynda is named after Dr Lynda Ince-Greenaway, who faced discrimination and hardship but went on to gain a doctorate in social care and became a force for good in her local community, this watch represents faith and resilience.

Lynda’s husband was one of the first black officers in the Metropolitan Police Force and tragically died when she was just 20, while expecting their son.

Now living in Stevenage, Lynda is a qualified social worker and motivational speaker, having overcome poverty, hardship and racism to become a force for good in society.

Her chosen charity for the Inspiration project is The Sickle Cell Society.

Artist Sarah Graham spent much of her life with undiagnosed bipolar disorder - Credit: Hagley West Watches

The Sarah watch

The Sarah is inspired by Letchworth-based Sarah Graham - a talented artist who creates paintings full of colour and life.

The watch named after her represents courage and colour, but her story is much deeper. Sarah battled with an undiagnosed bipolar condition for most of her childhood.

Having been sectioned in 2017, she has since focused on her wellbeing and is able to manage her episodes.

Her career is now flourishing with her paintings gaining global recognition and her artwork seen on rock albums such as The Kaiser Chief’s Souvenir.

Her chosen charity is PoetsIn, the creative mental health charity of which she recently became a patron.

Boxer Nicola Barker has overcome narcolepsy to reach sporting excellence - Credit: Hagley West Watches

The Nicola watch

The Nicola is inspired by professional boxer Nicola Barke - known as the ‘Burmese Python’.

This watch represents strength and agility. A former world title holder in Taekwondo and British number one in kickboxing, Nicola overcame narcolepsy to achieve sporting greatness.

She has also coped with the aftermath of a life-threatening car crash before committing to a career in professional boxing.

Based in Luton, Nicola is also an accomplished academic, having achieved a first in her biomedical science degree. On her road to professional boxing, Nicola held down a demanding, full-time job in banking.

Her chosen organisation is Sport in Mind, the mental health sports charity.

Hagley West Watches

Having overcome adversity himself, including drug addiction and a company collapse in the 2008 recession, Tim founded Hagley West Watches in 2016 and has used the social media channel TikTok to share his story.

Tim said: 'We took Hagley West to market just over a year ago, raising £350,000 via crowdfunding – which is still a world record for a privately owned watch company.

'The launch of Inspiration is the next major step in our growth, as these watches really demonstrate our values. We think you should love your journey through life and this belief forms a big part of the brand. These incredible women really do embody the idea that life is a journey and show us all that with belief and passion, you can overcome anything.'

The Inspiration range is available exclusively via hagleywest.com



