5 facts about cricketer Shane Warne in Hampshire

As legendary Hampshire cricketer, Shane Warne, is laid to rest this weekend, we look back at his time in the county

1. Shane played for Hampshire between 2000 and 2007 and is described by Rod Bransgrove, Chairman of Hampshire Cricket as: 'the greatest spin bowler of all time.' The Ageas Bowl, the home of Hampshire county cricket, named a stand after Shane in 2012 for which he said: 'I'm very, very proud of this - Hampshire's been my second home, I had a great time when I played here and to have a stand named after me is pretty special.'

2. Shane became captain for Hampshire in 2005, and on September 3, led the team to defeat the Warwickshire Bears by 18 runs at Lord's to win the Cheltenham and Gloucester Trophy. On the field, Shane took an astonishing 276 first class wickets for the county during his time at the club.

3. In 2006, Shane was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Business Administration by Southampton Solent University for his services to cricket. The ceremony took place by the boundary rope in front of the pavilion of the then Rose Bowl, before Hampshire's Pro40 game against Derbyshire. Vice-Chancellor of Southampton Solent at the time, Professor Roger Brown said: 'As arguably the greatest bowler who has ever lived, Shane Warne is highly deserving of this honorary Masters degree.

'His sporting success is an inspiration to all, and is particularly close to our own hearts given the university's commitment to sporting achievement.

'We felt it was only fitting to break with tradition and confer this degree at the Rose Bowl, the home of Hampshire Cricket, in recognition of the huge contribution he has made not only to international cricket but to the success and popularity of cricket in the Hampshire region.'

4. Hours after receiving his doctorate, which happened to be on the day he celebrated his 37th birthday, Shane was led from the field with a gash above his right eye, after he tried to hook a delivery from his fellow Australian Matt Mason and the ball went between the grille and the peak of his helmet.

5. According to news at the time, Shane had a three-storey town house in Ocean Village, Southampton during his years playing for Hampshire. He was frequently seen at what was once the Mexican restaurant, Chiquitos, and it is said that he signed the menu there.



