Harry Gration, a familiar face on TV in Yorkshire for decades - Credit: KG Photography Ltd

A county today remembered Harry ' Mr Yorkshire' Gration at his funeral in York Minster.

Crowds outside of York Minster pay their respects to broadcast legend Harry Gration - Credit: Yorkshire Life

The much-loved broadcaster was fittingly remembered on Yorkshire Day as crowds gathered outside of the minster to pay their respects, applauding the cortege as it arrived and departed.

A tribute to Harry Gration

Harry earned the title 'Mr Yorkshire' as a familiar face on BBC Look North for 40 years and also as a passionate supporter of charities across the county.

Harry pictured over the years - Credit: Gration Family

Harry's wife Helen remembered him as, 'husband, dad and daddy' - referring to their twin sons Harrison and Harvey and toddler Hamilton. She spoke to the congregation with her older boys by her side in what was moving service reflecting on the Harry the public knew - and the 'humble' man at home.

As grand as the surroundings were, this was a service full of love and personal tribute from people whose lives Harry had touched.

Harry's son Harrison is an acclaimed singer and the coffin entered to the sound of Harrison singing Perhaps Love by John Denver. His voice was heard again as he sang At the River by Aaron Copeland to the congregation.

The order of service from Harry's thanksgiving service - Credit: Yorkshire Life

The service was conducted by parish priest, Revd Canon Richard Carew, Vicar of the Church of St Edward the Confessor in Dringhouses, a friend of Harry's.

Former Archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu gave a sermon reflecting a close friendship with Harry forged over years in Yorkshire.

Harry's broadcasting colleagues, Amy Garcia and Keeley Donovan shared memories of their colleague and the out-pouring of love there has been from viewers since his sudden death in June.

The MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, sister of the murdered MP Jo Cox, remembered Harry who had supported her family following Jo's death, as they dealt with the media - and how he had continued to support their charity efforts in Jo's name subsequently.

The sporting world paid tribute to Harry at the service, which was attended by umpire and friend Dickie Bird and cricketer Geoff Boycott.

Colin Graves, ex chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club recalled Harry's passion for the sport and at Scarborough in particular. Journalist and newsreader Simon McCoy also read from Inauguration Poem by Amanda Gorman.

Throughout there was a sense of 'what humble Harry would have made of this fuss and grandeur?'

For certain, he would have felt a huge swell of Yorkshire love.











