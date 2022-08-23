Renowned abstract artist Graham Boyd on a lifetime's work

With a major retrospective of his work on at the University of Hertfordshire, renowned abstract artist and former tutor Graham Boyd discusses the influences on a lifetime's work at his Chipperfield studio.

The compact kitchen in which Graham Boyd and I sit discussing light is dominated by a monumentally large window overlooking a garden where nature has been allowed to take its course.



From the house his studio isn’t visible but he’s keen to show me and so, after selecting one of several walking sticks, we head outside and stroll past fruit trees and shrubbery to a large building which, he announces, he erected himself. ‘Took me nine months or so,’ says the 94-year-old, ‘although I put the roof on the wrong way to start with.’



A testament to six decades of creativity, the light and airy workspace in the village of Chipperfield houses an abundance of paintings and artist’s tools that reflect the energy and output of this abstract artist.

Diagus, 127cm x 102cm, 2021 - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd



This energy can also be experienced at a retrospective of his work now on at the University of Hertfordshire, where, in its former guise as Herts College of Art and Design, he was head of painting and course leader in fine art from 1976 to 1993.



Talking about his work, and art in general, has the effect of galvanising his enthusiasm. From William Blake, whose work he first discovered as a teenager, to Mondrian and Malevich, Graham has accrued an enviable knowledge and appreciation of artists and their techniques. Nevertheless, this artist knows his own mind, a solid self-belief the perfect backdrop to developing his style.



With a propensity to draw from an early age, at Graham’s first school in Bristol images were transient since blackboards and chalk were the norm. However, art remained his passion and when the family relocated to Hertfordshire he joined Watford Grammar School. He recalls his studies there: ‘Art was the only thing I could really do though I wasn’t too bad at humanities. I then applied for a place at Watford School of Art but within a few weeks was called up, spending two years in the army and winding up in Tripoli.’

Abereiddy Matters, 170cm x 222cm, 1987 - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd



While insisting National Service was a waste of time, military service did give him a breadth of knowledge of people, the experience ‘roughening up’ his sensibilities. After being demobbed, he returned home and took up his place at Watford School of Art. And after completing his degree, enrolled on a teacher’s diploma course.



And then? ‘I met a Rhodesian girl, fell in love and got engaged. In order to understand her background, I went out to Africa but someone else had intervened.’ With his former fiancée off with another man, Graham was undeterred and remained for two years in Rhodesia (today's Zimbabwe) teaching art at a boys’ school and using his spare time to paint and develop his knowledge of structure and colour. The land became his focus but in a microscopic way.



‘I was more interested in what you could see under a microscope rather than with the naked eye, such as a grain of sand. Particles take all kinds of forms. Space isn’t merely something between two objects; there’s a dynamism that goes on between those objects. In Africa during the dry season the air is full of dust. When it rains, lines cut through the dust and through these two elements you have dots and lines. They are opposites - plan and elevation - which is what cubism is all about. That’s how my early abstraction began.’

Equinox, 122cm x 92cm, 2021 - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd



On returning to England, Graham continued to teach, often figuring out ideas for his own subjects in the classroom. Oils were a favoured medium to begin with but Graham has also worked with watercolours and gradually acrylics ‘participated in the mix’ too.



Subjects, he explains, evolve as he works, large canvases often being floor based to begin with, enabling the artist to walk around the painting, all the time releasing energy through his whole body. The final stage, transferring canvases to vertical, ‘makes them more three dimensional; I’m always after the push and pull of space.’



With a fondness for using aged pallet knives, Graham has also experimented with brooms and squeegees, and isn’t averse to involving his hands in mark making. The point of satisfaction, he reveals, is when, ‘a painting has fled the nest, is no longer dependent on me’ and he is adamant that titles of works should not direct the viewer's interpretation.

Large scale works begin on the floor, with the artist 'all the time releasing energy through his whole body' - Credit: Simon Foster Photography Ltd



On our amble back to the house I once again admire the large window - his late wife’s idea - which, from indoors, keeps him in touch with nature. This aspect of his life is as important as art, hence morning walks in nearby Scatterdells Wood which sustain his mental wellbeing. After which, it’s straight to the studio. Every day? ‘Oh yes. But now it’s just me able to be selfish.’ It’s a modest response and one which typifies a man whose creative talent is matched by his generous spirit.

Graham Boyd: Volatile Creatures is free to enter at the University of Hertfordshire Art and Design Gallery in Hatfield until September 10. A talk by the artist takes place on September 8, book at herts.ac.uk







