Young Herts fashion entrepreneur says things really can improve after adversity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for a visit to the Titanic Belfast maritime museum in Belfast. Meghan is carrying a Charlotte Elizabeth handbag - sending orders stratospheric - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

With fans including Meghan Markle, a handbag business begun by a young Herts entrepreneur in her bedroom has made fashion headlines

Many a teenage girl has sketched out her dream fashion accessories in the privacy of her bedroom. But very few have carried those dreams to the marketplace and watched them take wings on a global stage.

Enter Charlotte Elizabeth, a Hertfordshire-based handbag business involving three sisters – Charlotte, Amy and Emma Jones - all of them still under 30 when the company launched in 2016.

And Elizabeth? That’s the name of their beloved grandmother, emphasising that these handbag styles suit all ages.

Within two years, the Charlotte Elizabeth range was selling online to 64 countries across the globe, and with ongoing support from The Prince’s Trust, is now poised to enter high-end high street stores.

Bloomsbury in Oxblood, £360 - Credit: Charlotte Elizabeth

But the tale of Charlotte Elizabeth is far more than a Herts business success story. In the winter of 2013, teenager Charlotte – youngest of the three Jones sisters - had just undergone debilitating heart surgery and was confined to bed, forced to leave school at 16 with little idea how her life would move forward.

‘I hadn’t given any thought to a career but I was always very creative and enjoyed art,’ explains Charlotte, now 27, and happily restored to health after a second heart operation in 2019. ‘I was just lying in bed looking at four white walls when I had a vision of the handbag which was to become our first design, the Bloomsbury.

‘I was too weak to even draw it at the time, but eventually I managed a rough sketch and, with the help of my family, emailed a manufacturer in Somerset to see if they could make it. Suddenly I had something to focus on.’

Charlotte obtained support from The Prince’s Trust through a programme aimed at helping young entrepreneurs facing challenging circumstances.

Assigned a local mentor, she learned about alien concepts such as cash flow and business plans, and slowly began to grow in confidence. ‘I’ll always be grateful to my mentor for believing in me at a time when I’d lost any belief in myself,’ she says.

Charlotte designed the first handbag in recovery from heart surgery - Credit: Charlotte Elizabeth

A loan from the Prince’s Trust enabled Charlotte to order 40 bags from her Somerset supplier, storing them in wardrobes and under beds in her parents’ house. She taught herself coding, and registered trademarks, then, in March 2016, launched four colours of her Bloomsbury bag online.

‘I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family. I was still in a wheelchair, so my parents and sisters were packing up bags and sending them off. At times we had hundreds of bags in the house. And whenever we got an email with another order from Australia or South Africa, we all cheered!’

With prices starting at £340 for the three styles in the Core Collection, a Charlotte Elizabeth bag is rarely an impulse buy. And yet happy purchasers are spread across the world.

Charlotte puts the success down to two things – the power of social media and a surprise endorsement by Meghan Markle who carried a Bloomsbury bag in chestnut leather for a surprise visit to Belfast just four weeks before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018.

‘When I started the business, I thought that maybe my friends would buy my bags for themselves or to give as presents, and never imagined things would grow to this extent,’ admits Charlotte. ‘But some of my friends are bloggers and they were wonderful about promoting my bags. Even so, it was a complete surprise when we realised Meghan had bought one.’

Meghan’s Bloomsbury bag made international headlines as fashion journalists watched her for every style statement. Suddenly orders came rolling in.

Ask Charlotte about the hardest aspect of running her business and she recalls some anxious days after the Meghan endorsement. Production had already outgrown her Somerset supplier and manufacture had transferred to a Spanish factory using top quality Italian leather, but it struggled to keep up with demand.

Meadow in sky blue, £410 - Credit: Charlotte Elizabeth

‘Fortunately our clients were very patient and eventually we fulfilled the orders,’ says Charlotte who regards her suppliers and customers as part of the Charlotte Elizabeth family. Meanwhile sisters Amy and Emma have joined her on a more formal basis, Amy bringing skills in PR and marketing, and Emma, financial expertise.

Talks were just starting with selected stores when the pandemic brought many businesses to their knees, but the brand saw sales rise as global shopping went online. This year, however, the sisters hope to see the bags in shops too.

‘The last six years have presented a series of challenges, but I often look back to those early days for guidance to see how I approached things during adversity,’ Charlotte reflects. ‘We are a great family team and I’m really excited about the future.

‘Our bags are now made in London and I’d like to expand the range whilst promoting Charlotte Elizabeth as a family-run British business. But above all, I hope that people will be inspired by the story behind our bags, and whenever they have illness or setbacks of their own, they will think of Charlotte Elizabeth.

'I’m passionate about our brand, but my greatest wish would be to provide people with threads of hope and a belief that things really can improve after adversity.’







