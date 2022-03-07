Herts Life speaks to Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce CEO, Briege Leahy, about how women have stopped accepting second best and what needs to be done to ensure more women fill leadership roles.





The theme of this year’s Chamber Women in Leadership event was resilience. Tell us about that topic.

I think women are all rounders. Most of them have children and tend to be able to juggle more than one thing, and the resilience, I think, just comes from that nurturing nature. Irrespective of knockbacks, women get back up and keep going. A knockback is seen as a learning opportunity.

For me, resilience is a genetic thing. Being one of six children make you tough – you’re a fighter because there’s a pecking order. My family and our values made me resilient.

My parents were always telling us to strive, get an education and get out to work. I was 12 when I got my first job in a sandwich bar. I started at 6am, making rolls and selling them until 2pm.

Would you say women need to be tough in business?

It’s about being fair, having integrity and if you say you’re going to do something, you follow it through. If you make a mistake, you put your hands up.

Honesty and integrity make a good leader, whether you’re male or female. When you need to be firm, you must go with your conviction.

Strength can be in silence - It’s about listening, evaluating and then making your decision.



What role do organisations like Herts Chamber of Commerce have in encouraging women into roles traditionally held by men?

I think the fact that we have a female CEO with a more female board says a lot. What the chamber does is make connections and instil confidence in those women who’ve had a break from the workplace.

It’s our role to help women feel worthy of being part of the business community. Women have stopped accepting second best.

What improvements are needed so more women take on leadership roles?

I think improvements could be made in the stats – we need more women in positions where they can influence. We need this to start in schools by showing girls the careers they can have.

I was all set to be a secretary – no one showed me I could be a CEO. You have to have these conversations early on and make sure girls can meet role models.

What advice would you give to women starting out in business?

I would say, don’t think there’s any limit. Take every opportunity. If it’s not what you want, you haven’t failed – just take the opportunity in the first place.