Janey is running a workshop looking at how dealing with past trauma can release us from unhelpful behaviours - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Radio 2 health expert, Imperfectly Natural author, and Herts mum Janey Lee Grace picks her top Hertfordshire treatments, therapies and food...

Family Constellations Day

The recent Time to Talk Day run by the charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness in partnership with the Co-op, may have highlighted issues with your own wellbeing.

Is your past affecting your present? Family Constellations could be the answer to discovering why you may feel stuck in an area of your life.

German psychotherapist Bert Hellinger argues that traumatic events can ripple down through generations and manifest in a range of psychological and physical illness that can have a far reaching impact on our daily lives and choices.

Even mild ‘adverse child experiences’ can have a negative impact on health and wellbeing in adulthood. In the original Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) study carried out in the United States, those who scored four or more were seven times more likely to be an alcoholic, 10 times more likely to take drugs, and more likely to experience depression and relationship breakups.

If you are ready to make positive changes, I am running a one day workshop with trauma expert Rafe Nauen in Kings Langley on Sunday March 27.

Absolutely no experience is necessary to join, just an open mind and a willingness to participate. It’s not ‘acting’ or psychodrama but it can be profound.

Date: March 27

Website: thesoberclub

Health Walks

Want to get out and about and experience the joy of walking? Health Walks is a programme of free, volunteer led walks in partnership with councils and the Ramblers, led by groups across the county and indeed the country.

The programme runs all year round and offers a choice of different walk grades, start points and times, including on weekdays and weekends and evenings in the summer.

Website: walkingforhealth.org.uk