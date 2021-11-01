Coached at Hatfield Swimming Club, Welwyn's Louise Fiddes took silver and bronze in the pool at the Paralympics this summer. In this frank interview, she tells Hertfordshire Life about the challenges of her condition and elite sport, doing her club and family proud and her role in helping others.

Harbouring a hatred for swimming as a child after almost drowning, nobody could have predicted Louise Fiddes’ meteoric rise through the sport to become a decorated Paralympian and world champion.

Recalling her near-death experience, the Hatfield swimmer says: ‘I was five years old and at a learn to swim session. I let go of the side of the pool and sank. It took a minute for someone to realise and pull me out. That experience meant I hated swimming at first.

'I would scream on the way to the pool, but my parents pushed me to keep going and eventually I really started to enjoy it and got better and better.’

Louise, 20, struggled academically at school and found swimming gave her the confidence boost she needed.

After learning to swim, she joined Welwyn Garden Swimming Club, before switching to the more competitive, performance-based Hatfield Swimming Club when she was 14.

Here it was suggested she went through classification – a system in place in Paralympic sports to minimise the impact of impairments – and Louise was classified as having intellectual impairment.

‘I had to see a clinical psychologist and score less than 75 in an IQ test,’ she explains.

Louise, who lives in Welwyn Garden City, struggles with coordination, movement and learning new things.

‘My coordination can be really off, which can mess my stroke up. I struggle with movement and it can be a bit messy. Even when I have learnt something, I will forget it really easily, so my coach uses trigger words, which help me. It’s so important to have a coach who understands me.'

Louise’s Hatfield coach is Janko Gojkovic, who represented Bosnia in the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games.

It wasn’t until she was 16 that Louise was picked to go on a small regional programme, before spring-boarding to a Swim England one and eventually an elite British Swimming programme.

‘That’s such a high standard,’ she says. ‘That’s when things get serious and there’s a lot that goes into you then. Everything you can imagine, from doctors and physiotherapists to coaches and nutritionists.

'Anything I need help with, they will step in and help. It took years to get to this stage because there’s so much that goes into the training. Tiny improvements all add up to make a significant difference, and it takes so long to make these improvements.'

Able to train full-time thanks to National Lottery funding, just what does a typical day look like for Louise?

‘On an average day, I get up at 4.30am and I’m on poolside by 5am, swimming from 5.15am to 7.15am. Then I go home, do some stretching, have some food and take a nap to help with recovery. At about midday, I do some more stretching and at 5pm I go to the gym for an hour, before another swimming session from 6.15pm to 8.15pm.

'Throughout the year there are different cycles. At the beginning of the year, the focus is working on aerobic – long distance, then anaerobic – short sprints for a long time. The last cycle is power – short sprints with lots of rest. Each session is different and has different aims.’

Louise made her European debut when she was 17, at the World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin in 2018.

She won gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke and bronze in both the women’s 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley.

The following year she made her world debut in the World Para Swimming Championships in London, where she won gold in the women’s 100m breaststroke and bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley.

She had been due to make her world championships debut in Mexico in 2017, but an earthquake in the Mexican city of Puebla postponed the competition.

Given her breaststroke prowess, is it her favourite stroke?

‘Breaststroke is my main event, but I most enjoy swimming freestyle. With breaststroke, it's harder to maintain the correct technique for longer because everything happens at once. With freestyle, you move one arm and then the other.’

Having qualified to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Louise had to be inventive during lockdown to maintain her fitness and training.

‘It was definitely very difficult,’ she admits. 'At the beginning of the first lockdown, I bought a paddling pool and a bungee rope, tied the rope to a tree and was swimming tethered.‘

'It wasn’t fun. I was completely bored and the water was only 15℃. The pool also wasn’t deep enough and I kept hitting my knees. I was doing circuit training and long bike rides. There was a lot going on to keep me fit, but it obviously wasn’t the best training for going into the biggest race of my life.'

In the last lockdown staying at home doing circuits wasn’t enough anymore, so British Swimming offered Louise the chance to train at its facilities in Manchester.

'I moved into a small hotel room for four months so I could train. I found that particularly hard because I’ve never been away from my family for more than a couple of weeks.’

Despite her less-than-ideal preparations, Louise held her own in the Paralympics this summer, winning silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 200m individual medley.

‘They weren’t my personal best times but, considering everything, including some injuries, I was really pleased.'

She explains that when she's competing she has a race plan that she tries to keep to as much as she can.

'In the closing stages of the race, though, when it gets really painful, I start to think about how much it means to me. Towards the end of a race, everything seizes up and feels really heavy, and you feel like you are going to throw up. Everything hurts.’

Louise almost lost her chance to swim in the final of the 200m individual medley at Tokyo after she was disqualified from the heats when officials judged her to have done a butterfly kick on her breaststroke leg.

British Swimming appealed the decision based on video evidence they had captured in the pool and it was overturned. ‘I was so lucky to swim the final in the end.'

Describing her Paralympics experience as ‘very surreal’, Louise adds: ‘It was so weird because it was something I have dreamed about and it didn’t feel real. I really did feel we were part of a bigger team though.

'Just walking around Team GB’s building, everybody was so friendly, and people from all the different sports were supporting each other. The atmosphere was amazing.’

Sadly, due to Covid-19 restrictions, Louise’s family were unable to travel to Japan with her.

‘My dad took me to every single swim session - he watched them all - and would come to all my competitions. If I was struggling with something, he would research it to help me. He has been really invested the entire time. He booked flights to Tokyo and was heartbroken not to be able to go.’

Clear on her motivation, Louise says: ‘I want to do my family and home club proud because they have always supported me so much. I also want to be the best I can be so I can inspire young people. I think it’s really important to raise awareness of disabilities, especially ones you can’t see.’

With her sights already firmly set on the 2024 Paralympics, Louise laughs when she says: 'we were talking Paris before we even went to Tokyo.

'Everything now is geared towards Paris. I would love to upgrade my medals to gold. That would be the dream.’

