We’ll meet again, Ma’am: HM The Queen, 1926-2022

Her Majesty The Queen during her visit to Bury St Edmunds, July 2002 - Credit: Denise Bradley

‘We will meet again.’

In her special message to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth during the coronavirus pandemic, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II delivered a poignant message that echoed the words of Vera Lynn’s wartime song. It was, of course, made all the more poignant as her dearly loved husband of 73 years and closest confidante – Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh – died almost exactly a year later.

At the tender age of just 21, the then Princess Elizabeth stated in a radio broadcast, ‘I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.’ And never has a promise been kept so utterly and absolutely.

HM the Queen's visit to the Three Counties Show in 1968 - Credit: Archant

The Queen visits Worcester as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour, July 2012 - Credit: Nick Toogood

In her 70-year reign, Her Majesty has been a reassuring presence, in support of her people across the Commonwealth, and has remained an inspiring figure to those from all walks of life. As head of state, she has ushered in no fewer than 15 prime ministers – from Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss – and witnessed the breaking of the world’s political highs and lows at her weekly private meetings, remaining a constant thread throughout her long reign.

The Queen and Prince Phillip visit Worcester as part of the Diamond Jubilee Tour - Credit: Sam Furlong

HM The Queen with granddaughter Zara Phillips at Cheltenham Racecourse for the National Hunt Festival - Credit: Anwar Hussein/EMPICS Entertainme

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Worcester, 2012 - Credit: © Thousand Word Media Ltd

On the announcement of her passing today at her beloved Balmoral, the world has been thrown into mourning, and we are all acutely aware of just how much she meant – and means – to us. Loved and respected now more than ever, she will be remembered as a dutiful, comforting monarch, and the safest pair of hands... as well as a woman of incredible warmth, with a sharp sense of humour.

We are forever in your debt, Your Majesty, and wish we could let you know just how very grateful we are for all you’ve done and the huge sacrifices you’ve made.

Our thoughts go to her loving family, and to her dutiful eldest son, King Charles.

We will meet again, Ma’am.

~ HM Queen Elizabeth II: April 21, 1926-September 8, 2022 ~