Hollywood star’s hoodies raise over £40k for Surrey children’s charity

Published: 3:50 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 3:51 PM September 28, 2021

Spiderman Tom Holland steps in to help Kingston cancer charity

A Kingston-based children's charity has thanked its 'friendly neighbourhood spiderman' after the current incarnation of the superhero, Tom Holland, donated more than £40k to the organisation that supports children with cancer and their families.

The money was raised from the sale of a limited-edition hoodie for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, launched last month by the Brothers Trust – a charity set up by Kingston resident Tom and his brothers. The much-needed financial boost will help Momentum Children’s Charity fund the crucial work it does to support local families facing such a devastating diagnosis. The colour was chosen in honour of the 'gold ribbon' – also embroidered on the hoodie’s sleeve – which is the internationally recognised symbol of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The charity is currently providing vital help for eight-year-old local resident Alex Lamberton O’Neill, who received his gold hoodie from Tom himself when the Hollywood star paid a visit to the youngster's home. Alex's mum, Eleanor Lamberton, said: 'It is amazing that The Brothers Trust has sold these hoodies to support Momentum so they can help many more families going through the devastation of cancer diagnosis and treatment. Having Tom turn up on our doorstep after four days stuck in hospital was just another special experience Momentum has been able to arrange and was simply a dream come true for Alex.'

Bianca Effemey, founder CEO of Momentum Children’s Charity, said: 'These beautiful gold hoodies have been an incredible hit, raising so much and selling out so quickly. I am so grateful for the continued support the Holland Family has shown our small charity, helping to raise our profile as well as desperately needed funds after such a hard year for fundraising.'

In the UK, diagnosis of early-stage cancer in England fell by 33% in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Every day in the UK, 12 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer and around 240 children in the UK, aged 0-14 years, lose their lives to cancer every year. Cancer remains the No.1 cause of death by disease for children living in the UK. This delay will have a knock-on effect, and so the work that Momentum Children’s Charity does to support diagnosed children and their families is more important than ever.

Shane O’Neill, the father of Alex, will be running the London Marathon this Sunday, October 3, in aid of Momentum Children’s Charity. His JustGiving page can be found here: justgiving.com/fundraising/shane-o-neill8; to find out more about Momentum Children's Charity, visit: momentumcharity.org