A helping hand from Home-Start

Don’t be afraid to reach out when you’re struggling with the challenges that come from having a young family; help is at hand with Cotswolds-based Home-Start

Words: Danella Weir

Seeing mother of two Sam today, laughing uproariously with her Home-Start volunteer, Julie, it’s hard to believe how different things were for her just a year ago. Living in a top-floor flat with six flights of stairs meant it was difficult to get out with her two-year-old daughter and eight-month-old baby boy. Sam was also suffering with post-natal depression, although she didn’t know this at the time, and her self-confidence was extremely low. ‘I just didn’t go out unless I needed to go to an appointment – something that would force me out of the flat’, she says.

When she did manage to go out, there were other issues to contend with. ‘I felt really self-conscious because I was so young [22] and had not one, but two young children in the pram. People could see my eldest because she was sitting upright, but then they would look inside and be almost astonished that there was another one in there. I just wanted to get back to my safe space, which was my home.’

Sam’s experience of giving birth the second time around was a far cry from when she had her first child. ‘When I had my eldest, she was given to me and the next day we were sent home. With my son, I didn’t get to hold him for three days because he was poorly with jaundice and sepsis. I was in hospital with him for a week and it seemed that he was always having tests or antibiotics, so I couldn’t properly bond with him. And because of Covid, no-one could come and visit, so I was on my own.’

When she did get to go home with her new baby, Sam’s mental health began to decline. She was not aware that, despite not having postnatal depression after her daughter was born, she could still suffer from it with subsequent children. ‘I just didn’t know that could happen and it shocked me when my midwife asked me outright if I was depressed. I said ‘no’, because of the fear of judgment, but deep down I felt like I was dying – I just didn’t want to admit it.’

One of the reasons behind Sam’s reluctance to reach out for help was that her own childhood had been turbulent and social services were involved. ‘Because of what happened to me, I thought that if I admitted I was struggling, there was a risk social services would come and take my son from me.’

Luckily, Sam’s Health Visitor referred her to Home-Start Cotswolds, a charity that supports families with young children who are facing any of a wide range of challenges, such as postnatal depression, rural isolation or multiple births. After a visit from one of their Senior Coordinators, Sam was matched with a volunteer called Julie.

‘Julie helped me and gave me that push I needed to get out. We’d just go for a walk or into town for a coffee. She even taught me how to use a hammer because my shoe cupboard was annoying me – and now it’s fixed! So, I went from not being able to get out of the house to doing some DIY.’

So how did Julie get involved with Home-Start? ‘A friend who knew I was looking for volunteering work gave me the number for Home-Start Cotswolds. I rang them up for a chat and then went on their training course. I was quite nervous at first, but you really get a lot out of it and feel like you’ve done something. Plus, you make friends along the way!’

It is clear that Julie has had a really positive impact on the family and Sam cannot praise her enough: ‘Even if she comes when I am having a bad day and don’t want to do anything, she is still a listening ear, which is so important. She’s like a mum to me, that’s the best way I can describe it. She’ll phone and ask how things are without me asking her to – I never get forgotten by her. And Jordan [Sam’s partner of nine years] really sees a difference in me when Julie has visited.’

Julie says that she is happy to be flexible in the way she supports the family: ‘If Sam cancels a visit due to the kids being ill or her being poorly, I’m happy to chat on the phone instead.’

Home-Start Cotswolds was awarded The Queen's Golden Jubilee Award for voluntary service in 2018 - Credit: Danella Weir

Sam has a clear message for any mum or dad who is struggling: ‘Don’t be afraid to reach out. The hardest thing is to say, ‘I’m struggling’. But take any help you are offered with both hands and seize those opportunities, because if I hadn’t seized it with Home-Start, I don’t think I’d be where I am today.’

She is proud that she had the strength to admit she needed help. ‘Now that I’m better, I can look back and realise it was not my fault. I’m a lot happier and I’ve got the confidence to go out on my own with the children and deal with things. I can show them the love and affection they need and actually enjoy the fact that Jordan and I brought two perfect little human beings into the world. I am taking more time out for myself and Julie has definitely pushed that – as well as not feeling guilty about it!’

Sam’s Health Visitor also referred her to Shine, another Cirencester-based support charity. Soon she is going to raise money for them at an event where she will (rather alarmingly) walk on fire, and she’s thrilled that she can now give something back.

And Julie’s message to anyone who is thinking about volunteering? ‘Just go for it! My husband says he’s seen a big difference in my confidence levels. I used to be a little bit of a wallflower (I wouldn’t say boo to a goose), so I’ve got as much out of this as Sam. And I gave up going to the gym because I was doing more steps when I was out with Sam and pushing the pram!’

The last word goes to Sam. ‘I love my children more than life itself and can't wait to see what the future holds. Julie has been a massive pillar of support and I am immensely grateful for all she has done. It’s amazing that someone who was a complete stranger is now such a big part of our lives.’

If you have parenting experience and would like to become a Home-Start Volunteer, or if you need support and have at least one child under the age of five, visit home-startgloucestershire.org.uk

You can email office@home-start-cotswolds.org.uk or call 01285 885391. There are Home-Start schemes in the Cotswolds; Stroud and Gloucester; and North and West Gloucestershire, with volunteer training courses running throughout the year.

