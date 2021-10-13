Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
The Ballad of Lucy Sands: Real life horror on Bodmin Moor

Author Picture Icon

Carol Burns

Published: 10:50 AM October 13, 2021    Updated: 11:30 AM October 13, 2021
Leah Emma (Lucy Sands)

Leah Emma (Lucy Sands) - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

A Victorian decomposing corpse in a blue dress stalked Bodmin railway this summer with the filming of The Ballad Of Lucy Sands.


Cornwall had no shortage of film crews this summer - among them a telling the dark tale of a Victorian murder.

The film tells the real-life story of the murder of Lucy in 1881, who disappeared after venturing out to meet with her friends. Three months after her disappearance the 16-year-old's body is found beneath a pile of cobbles, sparking the most shocking of Victorian murders. Filming has been taking place throughout the summer.

Directed by Steve Baldwin, the film is set to be released next year. 

The Ballad of Lucy Sands.

The Ballad of Lucy Sands being filmed on the platform of Bodmin Station - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

The Ballad of Lucy Sands. Bodmin General.

Victorian dancing on the station platform - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

Photograph by Emily Whitfield-WicksThe Ballad of Lucy Sands. Bodmin General.

The stars of The Ballad of Lucy Sands - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

The reporter Oscar Ward (on the train) played by Jon Ian Dredge

The reporter Oscar Ward (on the train) played by Jon Ian Dredge - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

Photograph by Emily Whitfield-WicksThe Ballad of Lucy Sands. Bodmin General.L-R Ryan John playing

L-R Ryan John playing Philip Walce and Mark Starr playing the evil French assassin Jacques L’Eventreur and a flower lady - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

Photograph by Emily Whitfield-WicksThe Ballad of Lucy Sands. Bodmin General.

The Ballad of Lucy Sands tells the real-life story of a Victorian murder - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

Actors get ready for filming at Bodmin Station

The Ballad of Lucy Sands recounts the murder of a 16-year-old in 1881 - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

 The body being is taken away from Boscarne Steam Railway Station

The body being is taken away from Boscarne Steam Railway Station - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

 Lucy Sands is now a ghost played by Leah Emma

Lucy Sands is now a ghost played by Leah Emma - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

 The director Steve Baldwin with Leah Emma (Lucy Sands), the make-up artist and director of photography

The director Steve Baldwin with Leah Emma (Lucy Sands), the make-up artist and director of photography - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

Detective Isaac Bird played by locally based actor Mark-Allan Pilgrim

Detective Isaac Bird played by locally based actor Mark-Allan Pilgrim - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

Detective Isaac Bird played by locally based actor Mark-Allan Pilgrim

Leah Emma (who plays Lucy Sands) and the Makeup artist removing all the gory make-up from her face - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

A Victorian bobby gets time behind the camera

A Victorian bobby gets time behind the camera - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

The body being taken off the train at Boscarne Steam Railway Station

The body being taken off the train at Boscarne Steam Railway Station - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

Leah Emma (who plays Lucy Sands) and the make-up artists

Leah Emma (who plays Lucy Sands) and the make-up artists - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

Poster o The Ballad of Lucy Sands tells the story of a grisly Victorian murder

The Ballad of Lucy Sands tells the story of a grisly Victorian murder - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks

On the station platform in Bodmin

Actors dressed up in Victorian garb as part of filming of The Ballad of Lucy Sands - Credit: Emily Whitfield-Wicks



