How the Houghton Weavers are looking forward to their 50th anniversary

The Houghton Weavers have been entertaining Lancashire for almost 50 years – and rumours of their demise are greatly exaggerated

David Littler of the Houghton Weavers had a bit of a shock when he was casually leafing through the newspapers in his conservatory and saw a headline, asking ‘Whatever happened to the Houghton Weavers?’

‘I nearly dropped my coffee,’ he said. ‘The clear implication was that we had been put out to grass or were dead! It was particularly galling as not an hour before I had been on the phone confirming our appearance at the Houghton Weavers Fun with Folk Weekend at Buxton in October. It’s a pretty prestigious event and I’m fairly sure they will expect us to be alive.’

Reports of their demise are very much premature. The Houghton Weavers are alive and kicking.

‘We’re having our 50th anniversary in 2025 and I can’t think of any reason why The Houghton Weavers won’t be performing and making albums for another 50 years after that. Not because we’ve discovered the elixir of life – although I will say that music and laughter have got to be in the recipe for it. It’s because the Houghton Weavers are a phenomenon, bigger than the individual members. We’ve had different members over the years and we keep on going,’ says David, who is the only original member left, now playing alongside Steve Millington and Jim Berry.

The Houghton Weavers on stage in Chatburn a few years ago. The line-up has evolved over the years - Credit: Houghton Weavers

‘We evolve and we keep happy, although a rare low point was when founding member Tony Berry died aged 69 in 2019. He kept smiling through, still wanting to please our many fans around the world. He knew the group would go on: in fact, Jim is his younger brother. He also wrote a fabulous book about us, called ‘Keep on Smiling – The Houghton Weavers Story,’ says David who has an enormous archive of material about the group, ready for the next book.

It all began in 1975, when David’s mum Gladys was watching what she considered to be ‘rubbish’ on the television and was confident The Houghton Weavers could do a lot better. She took it upon herself to whip out the writing paper and compose a letter to a BBC producer, who took it seriously and came along to watch them at a gig.

‘Actually, we – me and my mum – thought we’d fluffed it because he was due to come on a Friday night and that night was one of the worse gigs we have ever done. We were dejected and my mum was annoyed, and then we heard that he hadn’t been able to make it and was coming along the next night instead,’ says David.

The producer was impressed with what he saw and it quickly led to a show based around the Houghton Weavers. Called ‘Sit Thi Deawn’, it happened so fast the lads didn’t have time to be nervous. The show lasted for six series and had the highest viewing figures for any regional programme, gaining them huge numbers of fans.

‘We still have plenty of fans: the youngest member of the fan group is three months old, although I guess it’s fair to say that she probably didn’t make an active choice. Our fans do span all ages though – from teenagers to centenarians. Folk music – and we’re at the lighter end of it—is becoming ever more popular with big festivals showcasing it. Who knows, maybe one day you’ll see us headlining at Glastonbury with Ed Sheeran,’ says David.

Houghton Weavers; Steve Millington, Jim Berry and David Littler - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

In the meantime, they have performed at many events across the UK, including venues like The Bridgewater Hall with Nathan Carter – Ireland's top entertainer – and Accrington Stanley’s stadium, where they performed as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

‘We are occasionally invited into schools and we love that. Although a lot of our songs are funny and singalong, many of them are an easy way in which to learn about Lancashire and her history, particularly the textile trade. After all, Lancashire’s textile history forms part of our name and for those who puzzle about where Houghton is, it's Westhoughton. We dropped the West because it was a bit of a mouthful.’

The group have recorded over 30 albums – some of them at the famous Abbey Road studios. Their most recent album, ’Live on the Isle of Man’, was released in 2018 and others are planned. They’re even prepared in case they’re called upon to provide music to be sent into space; ‘The Martians Have Landed in Wigan’ is prepped and ready to go.

Houghton Weavers; Steve Millington, Jim Berry and David Littler - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

‘Why not. They’ve sent Chuck Berry, and Beethoven. It would certainly make the Martians smile and that’s what we’re all about: keeping folk smiling... wherever they are,’ says David.

If the Martians want a private concert though, they’d better put their request in quickly. A quick glance at the website shows that they have 23 gigs between now and Christmas. So, for anyone who wants to know what happened to The Houghton Weavers, the answer is clear: they’re as busy as ever, making folk smile. houghtonweavers.com