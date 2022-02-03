For this month's Q&A, Hertfordshire Life speaks to Hertford's Dan Griffiths on celebrating community and setting up I Love Hertford...

Hertfordshire Life: You set up I Love Hertford, what’s your mission?

Dan Griffiths: I love Hertford is a social channel, website and movement to celebrate our local community and also to combat a creeping trend of negative posting on social media.

It's taken off in a big way and grown to be an incredibly popular platform, and is really making a difference in and around Hertford. What's the mission? I'd have to say it's evolving all the time and honestly the sky's the limit, it's really exciting.

HL: You are a self-confessed positivity addict, it's been quite tough how do you do it?

DG: It's true. People want to feel good about things, I know I do anyway. We have been through so much these past couple of years so concentrating on the positives can be a powerful thing. The thing with positivity is that it’s contagious!



HL: What makes the town special?

DG: It's a special place thanks to the people that live here. We recently released a short film with local filmmaker Paul Crowley where we asked people what they love about the town. It really captures the spirit of town. The response was crazy with hundreds of positive comments and over 10K views in the first 48 hours.

Personally, my favourite place is the castle. It's the perfect spot throughout the seasons. I'm corrected regularly that it's actually a gate house but look at it, definitely a castle, it has a turret and even a dungeon! Well worth a visit, especially on an open day.

People loved these I Love Hertford shop local bags - Credit: Dan Griffiths





HL: How are you recognising local heroes?

DG: We held the first ever I Love Hertford Community Awards this year where those that made a difference through the pandemic were celebrated. The awards were not about a glitzy award ceremony but more a subtle thank you from the local community. We had lots of nominations including fundraising efforts, food charities and good deeds. An example of a worthy recipient would have to be Klinton who mans the gate at a local building site. Through rain and shine he waves to cars as they pass brightening people's day with his smile. A simple act of kindness which has made a difference through these tough times.

HL: What are your stand out projects?

DG: There have been many stand out projects and initiatives. We produced a shop local card for our members to drive more shoppers to the town centre and an I Love Hertford shop local bag which people really love. The community awards of course and our lockdown start-ups series where we champion locals who have taken a leap of faith and started a new business during the pandemic. Last Christmas we produced a children’s book, Magic Bear - A Tale of Christmas Magic in the skies above Hertford, and gave away 2,000 copies. There is so much I could include but at the heart of I Love Hertford is the feel good, positive, daily posts celebrating all we have on our doorstep.

HL: What 's next?

DG: I'm full of ideas, enthusiasm and a genuine love for the community we have built. Someone suggested an I Love Hertford Day. Ultimately the project is built on the concept that you shouldn't be afraid to love where you live. Look for the positives and let them grow. We have the power to bring out the positives and make moments and memories today. Wherever you live in this beautiful county ... love it.

ilovehertford.co.uk