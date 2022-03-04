Leading the way for equal education, rights and careers, this Women's History Month we celebrate inspirational women from Hertfordshire's past.

From suffragettes fighting for social equality to women making their way in male-dominated professions, Hertfordshire has been home to some truly remarkable female trailblazers over the years.

Sadly, some of their achievements have now been forgotten, so here are the stories of six inspirational women who deserve their place in the history books.

1. The education champion

Mary Augusta Arnold was born in 1851 into a family with impeccable literary and academic connections. Her grandfather, Thomas Arnold, was a famous former headmaster of Rugby School, and her uncle, Matthew Arnold, a highly regarded poet.

Mary’s own literary career began following her marriage to Humphry Ward in 1872 and by the time the couple moved to Stocks House in the Hertfordshire village of Aldbury during the early 1890s, she had become a household name.

She published more than 30novels during her lifetime and became as popular in the United States as she was at home. Her 1903 work, Lady Rose’s Daughter, was the best-selling novel in the US for that year. The couple remained at Stocks House until Mary’s death in 1920.

Alongside her literary achievements, Mary was instrumental in the early development of special schools for disabled children, who had hitherto been sadly disregarded by the education system, as well as improving further education for women.

Later in life, she attracted criticism from some of those whom she had previously worked to help when she was surprisingly vocal in her opposition to the women’s suffrage movement. The Mary Ward Centre, which she founded in London in 1898, still exists as an adult education centre today.

Daughter of the Viceroy of India, Lady Constance Lytton became a prominent suffragette, going in disguise to rallies and went on hunger strike in prison - Credit: Knebworth House Archive

2. The militant aristocrat

Born in 1869 into the influential Lytton family of Knebworth House, much of Lady Constance Bulwer-Lytton's early childhood was spent in India where her father served as Viceroy.

Never one for the rigid rules of the game she is said to have wanted to marry a man from a 'lower social order' when she was in her mid-20s, but was still financially dependent on her family at the time and was refused permission. Thereafter, Constance led a sheltered life until, in 1905, she finally achieved some financial independence when she received a sizeable inheritance from a great-aunt.

Her involvement with the women’s suffrage movement began soon afterwards. She became a member of the Women’s Social and Political Union, the most militant of the groups campaigning for votes for women, and took part in two demonstrations at the House of Commons during 1909. On both occasions Constance was arrested and served two short sentences in Holloway Prison where she was angered to receive preferential treatment because of her social status.

When, in early 1910, she travelled to Liverpool to take part in another demonstration, she went disguised as a working-class seamstress from London called Jane Warton. She was once more arrested and imprisoned, and joined her fellow suffragette prisoners in going on hunger strike. On this occasion she was forcibly tube-fed, a treatment which she would never have received if her true identity had been known.

Constance subsequently suffered a series of strokes, believed to have been caused by the strain which this ordeal placed on her already weak heart, and she was nursed by her mother at Homewood House in Knebworth. She died in 1923, at the age of just 54.

3. The unlikely historian

Lady Ann Fanshawe (1625-1680), the eldest daughter of Sir John Harrison of Balls Park in Hertfordshire, was born just a matter of days before King Charles I came to the throne in 1625. Much of what is known regarding her life comes from her memoir.

The document was only intended to be circulated privately around the family, but its survival to this day has provided modern scholars with a fascinating insight into the life of this courageous woman who lived through the turbulent years of the English Civil War.

A collection of recipes, which she compiled, including an early version of ice cream, has also remarkably survived to this day.

In 1644 Ann married Sir Richard Fanshawe, a diplomat who, like her father, sided with the king in his fight against the Parliamentarians.

For long periods of their 22-year marriage, the couple endured a nomadic and uncertain existence, travelling through Europe, as Sir Richard sought to drum up support for the royalist cause.

During this time Ann gave birth to 16 children, as well as suffering a series of miscarriages. Only five of her children survived to adulthood.

The couple were often short of money and ill luck seemed to follow Ann wherever she went. On one occasion, during a journey by boat to the Scilly Isles, the crew helped themselves to the valuables in Ann’s luggage. She was heavily pregnant at the time and was left, in her own words: 'destitute of clothes – and meat and fuel…we thought every meal was our last'.

Following Sir Richard’s death in 1666, Ann returned home for good, but her struggles were not yet over. She spent much of her remaining life in a battle to receive the funds she believed the government owed her following her husband’s death.

4. The farmer's heroine

A brown plaque on the wall of Torrington House in St Albans remembers the pioneering 19th-century entomologist, Eleanor Anne Ormerod, who lived there from 1887 until her death in 1901.

Born in 1828, Eleanor was brought up on her family’s large country estate in Gloucestershire. From an early age she was fascinated by insects and although she never received any formal scientific training, she eventually became a recognised expert in the field of agricultural entomology.

Most entomologists of the time were primarily interested in the collection and classification of insects. Eleanor’s painstaking research provided farmers with invaluable guidance regarding the best methods of protecting their crops from insect pests.

Such was her reputation that she received accolades from academic institutions as far afield as Russia and South Africa.

Eleanor also took a keen interest in weather and climate and in 1878 became the first woman to become a fellow of the Royal Meteorological Society.

She continued her pioneering work until only a few weeks before her death in 1901. Despite all her years of service to the agricultural industry, she never received a single penny in payment.

Annie Swan in 1937. Largely forgotten today, the best-selling romantic fiction author used her fame to help refugees and boost Britain's cause in the First World War - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo





5. The peaceful fighter

When Scottish-born Annie Swan came to live in Hertfordshire in the early 20th century, she was a famous author whose romantic fiction was read all over the world.

Today her books are largely forgotten, as is the vital work she undertook during The First World War, both in Hertfordshire and much further afield.

Early in the conflict, Annie was placed in charge of the Hertford Refugee Committee, which was established to assist the large number of Belgian refugees who came to the county. She later received the Queen Elisabeth Medal from the Belgian King in recognition of her 'exceptional services to Belgium in the relief of the suffering of its citizens during the First World War'.

As a well-known celebrity, Annie was asked to travel France on morale boosting missions to the special camps set up by the YMCA near the Western Front, carrying messages from the soldiers to loved ones back home. These missions were not without risk and even at home she faced the realities of war when her own home was damaged during a Zeppelin air raid on Hertford in October 1915.

Later in the war, she was sent to the United States by the British Government on a mission to drum up support for providing the UK with much-needed food supplies.

Annie was widely praised for her successful handling of this delicate mission, with the then Director of the US Food Administration and later President, Herbert Hoover, thanking her for her part 'in bringing home to the American people the necessity of food conservation'.

A beaker-vase decorated by Hannah Bolton Barlow, the first woman artist at Royal Doulton, leading the way for other female decorators, like Clarice Cliff. Barlow's works depicting nature are iamong the manufacturer's most collectable - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

6. The artistic pioneer

Hannah Bolton Barlow (1851-1916) was born and raised in the village of Little Hadham, near Bishop’s Stortford. After studying at Lambeth School of Art, she was recruited by the nearby Doulton Lambeth Pottery, which had just started to diversify from its traditional range of stoneware utilitarian products into art pottery.

Hannah is believed to have been the first woman to be employed by Doulton as an artist and so led the way for later better-known female ceramic artists such as Clarice Cliff. Hannah’s sister, Florence, joined her two years later. While Florence specialised in painting flowers and birds, Hannah’s strength lay in countryside scenes, depicting farm animals in their natural surroundings.

Working from a sketch, each design had to be intricately etched into the wet clay before firing, using a technique called sgraffito ('scratched' in Italian).

Hannah’s output was prodigious - at her peak she is said to have been able to decorate up to 20 vases per day - but her work was highly skilful and became much prized. She stayed with the firm for 42 years, retiring in 1913.

Hannah marked the base of each of her pieces with her monogram, which makes her work easily identifiable, and her ceramics are still widely collected today. Her work is also on display at museums across the country including London’s V&A.

