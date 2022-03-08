Celebrating the women of Yorkshire on International Women's Day

Yorkshire is full of wonderful women and Yorkshire Life loves to champion them within our pages, month after month.

Every month our columnists bring readers lively content on many subjects affecting life in Yorkshire - here's a snapshot;

Sabrina Ghayour is a globally-known chef who has a raft of brilliant cookbooks to her name and regularly appears on TV. She has made her home in Yorkshire and now champions the ingredients and producers on her doorstep.

Rachel Peru writes about fashion and style for us – she is a pro-ageing curve model and influencer, passionate about putting women of all ages in the spotlight and shouting about their triumphs.

Dr Amy Jane Beer is a countryside and rural affairs expert – she's the honorary president of Friends of the Dales and writes about the joy of the changing seasons in Yorkshire.

Liz Kemp runs Kemps General Stores in Malton and Whitby – she loves books and local authors and gives her recommendations every month.

Some of the women we love and who have graced our pages:

Jane McDonald, singer and TV presenter – and passionate about her home town of Wakefield.

Siobhan Daniels is a Yorkshire woman who sold her possessions and now travels the country in a campervan , here’s her story

Alison James is an interior design guru bringing style and visitors to her store in Masham

TV presenter Lindsey Chapman talks about her love of the Yorkshire countryside

Writer Kia Abdullah talks about how Yorkshire inspires her writing

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen shares life on her Yorkshire far





Lisa Hodgson on the farm with her Mangalitza pigs in North Yorkshire - Credit: Darren Rose

The Pig Farmer

Lisa Hodgson’s only companions most days are fat, curly-haired pigs. And she wouldn’t have it any other way. She breeds the sought-after heritage Mangalitza pigs on her farm in North Yorkshire which are known for their distinctive cute woolly looks. They’ve recently found fame after being featured on The Hairy Bikers Go North, since when orders for their prized meat ‘have gone quite crazy’, says Lisa.

It doesn’t feel like an overnight sensation for Lisa though – she's been farming Mangalitzas for ten years, since seeing the breed in situ at the Beamish Open Air Museum neat Durham.

Fortunately, she was married to farmer Tim Otterburn, so the idea of buying a few of her own and having somewhere to rear them made her plan possible.

‘He’d had a farm and livestock and I’d thought I might get a house cow and make some butter and that kind of thing – but then I saw the pigs’, she laughs.

At first Lisa got attached to her pigs and was devastated when they would go to slaughter. Mangalitzas are slow-growing and stay on the farm for 18 months compared to 20 weeks or so for other breeds of pig.

‘Over the years I had to toughen up’, she says. ‘We had to make a business out of them.’

The pigs’ meat is distinctive in flavour – likened to a pork version of the premium Wagyu beef – and the pork fat is unique in its texture flavour and versatility.

It took the popularity of Wagyu beef for people to become more aware of other premium meats prized for their taste, so it has been a long slog for Lisa.

A turning point came when they approached someone to make black pudding using their pork fat. It was a huge hit with chefs and hoteliers and became a best-seller for them.

Chefs became more aware of the unique taste of the Mangalitza meat and with the growth in popularity of nose-to-tail eating and awareness of heritage brands, their Otterburn Mangalitza brand has proved hugely popular.

When lockdown happened, Lisa was terrified.

‘It was difficult – I just cried, thinking what are we going to do with restaurants closed - I thought we’d had it but the public were phenomenal. Not going to shops meant they bought our meat online, which saved us.’

Now that her pigs have won the love of The Hairy Bikers and been embraced by a wider food audience, Lisa is dedicated to preserving the rare breed and has joined forces with other breeders across the country. The ‘Great Manga Move’ was a meet-up of farmers from Cornwall to Yorkshire to swap piglets from different bloodlines to preserve the gene pool. It’s Lisa’s passion to champion the breed which was almost extinct in the 1980s.

otterburnmangalitza.com

In the March 2022 edition alone you'll find more than 78 females mentioned - be they in business, culture, sport, food and the outdoors.

The Cutlery Creative

Rachael Colley - Credit: QEST

Rachael Colley is preserving a craft at the heart of Sheffield’s heritage in the city of steel. Jewellery and metalworker Rachael specialises cutlery and tableware, which has long been a part of Sheffield’s industrial expertise – and which features on the Heritage Craft Association’s Red List of Endangered Crafts 2021.

Rachael is a senior lecturer in jewellery and metalwork at Sheffield Hallam University. Last year Rachael gained the Howdens QEST Scholarship, supporting the progression and development of her specialist metalworking skills.

This will enable her to train with master craftsmen Brett Payne and Chris Knight, enabling her to further her traditional silversmithing skills, including forging, raising and tooling fabrication.

Rachael plans to design and create a new range of cutlery and tableware, and looks forward to being able to participate in Sheffield’s world-renowned cutlery industry, supporting endangered crafts through innovative uses of traditional skills. rachaelcolleyartist.wordpress.com

The Cycle Star

Lucy Ellmore at the DSI SKODA Cycling Academy, Lee Valley VeloPark and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, London. Picture date: Monday May 17, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/PA Wire - Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

Harrogate’s Lucy Ellmore is one to watch after a year training with inspirational cycle superstar, Dame Sarah Storey.

Lucy has been signed up with the Pro-Noctis team. She has been riding competitively at Otley Cycling Club since she was 13 years old and graduated from Dame Sarah’s ŠKODA DSI Cycling Academy which offers ambitious female cyclists, aged between 17-22, a route to the elite level of the sport - and including ‘money can’t buy’ ride experiences. Lucy took part in a ride out with Dame Sarah Storey across stage 5 of the Tour of Britain and completed a recce of the Women’s Tour time trial stage in advance of the professionals.

After A levels last year at Rossett School, Lucy is taking a year out from her studies to see how far she can progress her cycling dreams.

‘I’ll be juggling work at the local police treatment centre with riding for the Pro-Noctis team. I’m looking at completing an apprenticeship in mechanical engineering or accountancy in the future but want to focus on my cycling first. I particularly enjoy the criterium races in city centres, the big crowds create an amazing atmosphere and a real buzz. Roll on 2022!’, says Lucy.

‘I loved every minute of my year with the ŠKODA Cycling Academy and thankful for what I’ve learnt from Dame Sarah. I’m excited to be working with the Pro-Noctis team who have a major focus on rider well-being and will ultimately help me continue my upward progression.’

Says Dame Sarah, ‘I’m proud to see how Lucy has developed during her time with the ŠKODA Cycling Academy. For Lucy to graduate to a new team so quickly is a reflection of the work she has put. I wish her all the very best of luck for the future and will be monitoring her progress with great interest.’

Lucy’s parents, Linda and Andrew Ellmore add, ‘We’re so proud of what Lucy has achieved during her year with the ŠKODA Cycling Academy. We were surprised when she received offers from three different cycling teams but ultimately it is testimony to her hard work and dedication to the sport that she loves. We wish her all the very best of luck and will be supporting her all the way.’

skoda.co.uk/discover/cycling-academy





The Rugby Role Model

Julia Lee refereeing in 1991 - Credit: Andrew Varley Agency

Julia Lee was one of the first women to referee men’s Rugby League in the 1980s and since then has used her experiences to empower young people and women to unlock and achieve their potential.

Huddersfield-based Julia founded Common-sense Initiative (CSI) in 2017, using her journey and sporting experiences to engage with young people and women through life coaching, workshops and inspirational speaking.

Julia was the first female qualified Rugby League Referee in Great Britain and Australia and had fifteen years’ experience as a match official reaching professional and International honours. To date no female in the UK has surpassed her achievements as a referee.

She began refereeing when she was 17 and throughout her career she came under extreme resistance to her presence and dealt with the rigours of refereeing three to four games a week, the majority of which were men’s open age matches.

After only five years she became a Graded Official, finishing top in the Laws of the Game exam and passing the strenuous fitness test. Within a couple of years, she was refereeing National Conference Premier Division, the elite of the Community Game, alongside the Colts (U19) and Alliance (First Team Reserves). Before her premature retirement, due to injury, she refereed over 500 games with accolades in the Student Game and International Honours in the women’s and men’s games.

At the end of last year her CSI was awarded £89,825 by the National Lottery Heritage Fund for a project which will uncover, document and celebrate the history of women in Rugby League.

Julia, who is originally from Hull, applied for funding for ‘Life with the Lionesses’, a project which aims to educate young women and girls across the north of England about the women role models who pioneered Women’s International Rugby League.

The project, which will be administrated by Common-sense Initiative, aims to engage with women both inside and outside of Rugby League to deliver a programme of activities that will raise the profile of the history of the women’s game. In addition, it will celebrate the achievements of women involved in Rugby League and use the stories of rugby’s women pioneers to inspire new generations.

For Julia the project is definitely personal; ‘This is a project very close to my heart which will help us put a spotlight on some amazing women who have been involved in Rugby League.

‘It gives us an opportunity to ensure that the history of women in Rugby League is not lost and to uncover stories still untold.’

The project will work alongside Rugby League Cares, the Rugby Football League and Heritage Quay at the University of Huddersfield to build an archive which will link with the Rugby League World Cup in 2022. Activities will focus in Castleford, Featherstone, Huddersfield, Hull, Leeds, St Helens, Wakefield, Warrington, Wigan and York.





The Hero for the Homeless

Katie’s efforts have been recognised with a community champion award for her support to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable people in Leeds - Credit: Katie Hall

A passion for baking has been life-changing for Katie Hall, a volunteer with Leeds Hidden Homeless.

She contacted the project when she had a glut of apples – and that was all it took for her to immerse herself in the charity’s activities supporting the homeless.

Now Katie’s efforts and enthusiasm have been recognised with a community champion award for her support to improve the wellbeing of vulnerable people in the city, particularly during the pandemic.

Ten different people nominated Katie for the Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists We See You Community Champion Awards, including other volunteers at Leeds Hidden Homeless, where Katie dedicates much of her time. Katie was praised for always putting others first, distributing food donations across the community, connecting the homeless with relevant charities and braving all weathers to offer people living on the streets with company throughout the night.

‘I first got involved with Hidden Homeless in Leeds three years ago, quite by chance. I used to cook a lot and was given too many apples as part of a food order, so I contacted the charity to ask if they would benefit from some apple crumbles – they said yes and I’m still here today.

‘We conduct our outreach twice a week throughout the year, though Christmas is a busier time and during the pandemic this often increased to seven nights a week. It’s a true team effort and there is so much hard work that goes on behind the scenes collecting and distributing food, organising fundraising activities and much more.

‘I’ve never been homeless, but I do live with a mental health condition myself, which means I can empathise with a lot of people on the streets and what they’re going through, which helps gain their trust and makes them more accepting of our help. It’s a fulfilling role which is all centred around other people which is why I love it.’



Katie added: ‘Hidden Homeless is always looking for new volunteers, and we are always in need of donations. Anything you can offer to us, whether it’s food or your time, we’re grateful for.’ Facebook: Hidden Homeless Leeds

Bayfields Opticians & Audiologists, which has eight practices across Yorkshire, launched the awards to celebrate the nation’s local heroes who have gone out of their way to help people in their areas.





The Literature Lover

Syima Aslam, founder of Bradford Literature Festival - Credit: Bradford Telegraph & Argus

Syima Aslam was awarded an MBE in this year’s New year; Honours list after pouring her passion for books and reading into the Bradford Literature Festival (BLF), which she founded in 2014.

The ten-day literary and cultural festival is celebrated as the most socio-economically and ethnically diverse literary festival in the UK and welcomes more than 70,000 visitors to Bradford annually.

Under Syima’s directorship, BLF has made a significant impact on the country’s literary landscape, hailed as ‘one of the most innovative and inspirational festivals in the UK’, bringing together literature from all genres, promoting intercultural fluency, providing a platform for marginalised voices, and reflecting the changing face of contemporary Britain through a programme which celebrates diversity, empathy and artistic excellence.

The festival includes a series of large-scale, showcase events for schools at venues such as the University of Bradford and St George’s Hall. Throughout the day, students take part in live shows, workshops and performances, featuring inspirational authors, artists, poets, scientists.

Before founding Bradford Literature Festival, Syima worked in the inward investment, data marketing and education sectors. Syima is also recognised as one of Bradford’s 2021 Most Influential South Asians by the Asian Standard.

This year’s festival will run from June 24 - July 3 bradfordlitfest.co.uk





The Outdoor Enthusiast

Abida Nayyar is a volunteer and ambassador with North Yorks Moors National Park. - Credit: Abida Nayyar

Abida Nayyar is passionate about Yorkshire’s landscape and was appointed by DEFRA as a Secretary of state member of the North York Moors National Park which she first joined as volunteer.

Much of her role is to encourage BAME and diverse groups to see the parks as places they are welcome and to be explored and enjoyed.

Says Abida, ‘I was born in Kashmir, a mountainous area, very green, so it is in my nature. I am a psychology graduate and worked in hospitality which is why I am interested to share the experiences and help others enjoy our national parks.’

Abida has organised outings for community groups to visit places in North Yorkshire such as Danby’s Moors Centre, Sutton Bank Visitor Centre, Dalby Forest, Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay.

‘I’m aware that some people don’t know about the national parks – and they cannot differentiate between them and normal parks,’ she says.

And Abida is trying to break down barriers so that those from diverse communities feel welcome.

‘We can feel that we are strangers, that there are language barriers and that people are very reserved. But I have found that once people have visited, they return and enjoy the national park and feel comfortable.

‘For BAME communities social integration is so important - when we interact with each other we understand the values, similarities and differences of each other.

She adds, ‘Understanding the power of natural beauty and the outdoors to reduce stress, anxiety and depression is so important - the parks are for all.’

Abida has three children, including a from seven to 15 who are great fans of Dalby Forest.

‘They love cycling and there are lots of activities –like the Go Ape and treetop adventure. We have made some very good memories.’

Abida is supporting The Muslim Hikers’ walk which is scheduled for May and is organised in collaboration with Wanderlust Women, a Muslim women’s hiking and adventure group as part of the 70th anniversary of the North York Moors National Park. Trails will be led by Malcolm Hodgson, National Trails Officer for the North York Moors National Park.

The North York Moors National Park’s Director of Park Services Michael Graham adds: ‘The National Park is an asset that everybody should feel they can use and benefit from. For a number of years, we have been working with several local communities to help break down the barriers and perceptions that may have previously discouraged them from venturing into the National Park.

‘However this work is now extending and we have some exciting collaborations with national groups later this year that we hope will shine more of a light on our National Park as a welcoming place for every community.’





The Small Business Saviour

Justine Hughes - Credit: Justine Hughes

Back in December 2020, Justine Hughes couldn’t help but feel as though northern businesses were being let down by the government. Observing that the financial support created to help businesses through the pandemic wasn’t reaching certain people in the north, she decided to take things into her own hands. Justine set up the Northern Small Business Emergency Relief Fund to help those small businesses in need. Registering it as a charity and setting up an online shop selling t-shirts, badges and prints enabled this determined northerner to fundraise a total of £37,000 in just two weeks. Local businesses were then able to apply for grants via the charity’s website enabling a nursery to get its lighting fixed that it couldn’t get covered on insurance. It also helped a local theatre company for those with learning difficulties to buy iPads so its students could join remotely.

A few months later in May 2021, Justine ended up becoming a casualty of the pandemic herself when she lost her job. She had also just separated from her husband and moved herself and her two-year-old daughter back to York. Not one to let adversity get in the way, Justine set up her own marketing agency helping small businesses that don’t have an online presence by setting them up with social media accounts and a website.

If this wasn’t enough, she also runs monthly confidence workshops. Using both professional and personal experience, Justine helps to build a person’s confidence in whatever area they’re looking to work on. Previously running confidence workshops for women in construction and navigating life as a single mother, Justine has a lot to draw on - ‘Confidence is something I’ve worked really hard on and researched. A lot.’ Avoiding toxic positivity, she instead gives people the tools to be confident on the days they just don’t feel like it, while also helping people to figure out why their confidence may be lacking and how to overcome it.

These workshops have previously been offered via zoom, but are moving to in-person.

justineupnorth.com









The Wellness Warrior

Sue Hardaker - Credit: Sue Hardaker

Eight and a half years ago, Sue Hardaker experienced a major life shock that resulted in her walking away from a long and successful career in the financial sector. Receiving the news that she had melanoma caused her to reassess her life. At the time she was working in a very senior role that was emotionally draining and believes the stress of this contributed to her illness.

At first, she threw herself into fundraising for the British Skin Foundation, raising around £8,000 through a series of fundraiser challenges over just 12 months. However, she knew she needed to make a lasting change and left behind the career she’d worked hard for all her life, not once looking back.

Straight away she decided to do something she knew would help others and retrained as a personal trainer, also gaining qualifications as a nutritionist and movement specialist. ‘I knew fitness wasn’t everything that people needed, it was a lot of mindset’, so she also become a meditation teacher.

Sue first started her business from her dining table, but since then it’s grown organically and she now has a fully private boutique studio perfectly positioned between Leeds and Harrogate. From overcoming cancer to dealing with the menopause, she helps women to navigate a multitude of life’s challenges. Finding that the common theme is women feeling guilty for putting themselves first, she works to change their mindset. She likes to teach the ripple effect of throwing a stone into water, which aims to show women that once you feel better about yourself, everyone benefits.

Having survived cancer herself, Sue very much practices what she preaches. Even though she has a full gym in her studio, she takes time for herself away from work and commits to getting stronger through CrossFit classes at Black Wolf Fitness near Knaresborough.

Her services are available to anyone, but she finds it’s mainly 40+ women who come to her, needing help with their physical, emotional and mental wellbeing. One of her offerings is a 12 Week Change Programme where she helps people to make positive changes in their life, however that may look to them.

Fully aware of the challenges women face such as working and having kids, all the while trying to look after themselves, she’s created a place where they can just be. ‘We feel we have to put a front up a lot of the time, but it’s good to be somewhere to just be the way you really feel.’

Sue’s mission is to help as many women as possible to get their mojos back and feel empowered, however that may look like – ‘it's very individual to them, and I’m here to help them figure that out.’

bee-lieveinyou.com





The Inspiring Artist

Linda Wormald - Credit: Linda Wormald

Proving that age really is just a number, 72-year-old Linda Wormald has never let anything get in the way of her dreams. The first of which is having no formal art training, she’s painted ever since she was a child as that is what she loves to do. Going into nursing as a young adult, Linda found painting was a great release from the stresses of working in the NHS. It’s something that’s always been there for her, especially during the 28 years she spent caring for her husband Ron after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

No matter what life has thrown at her, she has never let it come between her and her painting. ‘I just knew in my heart that’s what I wanted to do,’ she explains. So, after her brother and mother passed away a few years ago, she used her inheritance to set up a lovely studio nestled at the bottom of her garden in Heslington, just outside of York. Even suffering a fractured pelvis just before opening didn’t stop her going ahead with her plans.

Linda is proof that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams. ‘As women, we can feel that we’ve reached a certain age and retire to look after the house, but there’s always something you can do. Life is short and if you can grasp and embrace whatever it is you enjoy doing, well that’s a wonderful thing.’

The Garden Gallery has been extremely well received since its opening in July 2021. Inspiring the younger generation, students often visit and buy cards from the shop, excited to discover Linda’s studio hiding away at the bottom of the garden.

Linda attributes her artistic talents to living in the beautiful city of York, painting on a huge scale, her work is very contemporary and textured. She loves nothing more than to go into her studio, put on the Rolling Stones and paint away - ‘it’s like a tonic doing what you like, when I paint, I just switch off.’

Linda has found that the gallery is also a wonderful way to meet people - ‘it’s helped me tremendously as Ron was critically ill before he died in September. So just people coming into the gallery who knew about it and would ask how he was - it was so good for the soul.’

But in turn, she’s also helping others. Featuring a range of local artists specialising in ceramics, wood carvings and textiles, she’s given others a platform to showcase their work to a wider audience. ‘It’s very inspiring being with other women and helping other women.’ We couldn’t agree more, Linda.

The Garden Gallery is open Thursday – Saturday from 10.30am-4pm. Linda’s new exhibition will be held on March 10, showcasing her work on landscapes and seascapes.

The Garden Gallery, 3 Windmill Lane, York, North Yorkshire, YO10 3LG

Instagram @lindawormaldartist



