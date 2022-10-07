Black History Month: Plymouth footballer honoured

Plymouth Argyle footballer Jack Leslie should have been England's first black player - Credit: The Leslie Family

A statue to commemorate pioneering Plymouth Argyle player Jack Leslie will be unveiled this month after an incredible fundraising campaign.

It should have been the pinnacle of his career.

Local footballing legend Jack Leslie was delighted when he was called up to play for England in 1925.

But within days of the announcement - said to have caused great excitement across Plymouth and beyond - the Argyle player’s name had disappeared from the team sheet after officials discovered he was black.

Plymouth Argyle footballer Jack Leslie in action - Credit: Courtesy of The Leslie Family

Nearly a century later, Jack is finally being given the recognition he deserves with a 12ft (3.7m) high monument outside the grounds of the team he loved.

The bronze statue of the player, crafted by British sculptor Andy Edwards, will sit on top of a granite plinth near the Lyndhurst and Devonport Stands at Argyle’s Home Park stadium.

A special unveiling ceremony will take place on October 7, attended by footballing dignitaries, members of Jack Leslie’s family and the fans that have made it all possible.

Argyle supporters Matt Tiller and Greg Foxsmith set up the Jack Leslie Campaign in 2019 to create this fitting tribute to a footballing great.

They raised more than £100,000 to build the statue at Home Park, while the campaign helped to promote Jack’s story and celebrate diversity.

Founders of The Jack Leslie Campaign, Matt Tiller and Greg Foxsmith at the foundry, with Jack’s boot - Credit: The Jack Leslie Campaign

For Matt, this month’s ceremony will be the emotional culmination of an astonishing fundraising effort.

“I’m still in that zone of trying to make sure all the elements come together but we’re so pleased,” says Matt, who started going to Argyle matches in the 1980s. “The statue itself is looking fantastic."

“It’s been a long but hugely rewarding journey,” he adds. “The more research we have done, the more we have learnt about Jack and his story. But for Greg and me, the best thing about it all has been getting to know the family. We’ve been inspired to see it through for them.”

Jack Leslie’s three granddaughters, Lyn Davies, Gill Leslie and Lesley Hiscott, will be standing proud at the event this month.

“It will be an emotional time for us as a family,” says Lesley, adding that her beloved grandad never let what happened in 1925 define him. “He was really upset because it would have been the pinnacle of his career, but he never allowed it to embitter him,” she says. “He shrugged it off and thought, right, let’s score a few goals for Plymouth Argyle.”

A portrait of Jack, who died in 1988, aged 87 - Credit: The Jack Leslie Family

Jack Leslie signed for Argyle from Barking in 1921 and scored 137 goals in his 13 years with team, nicknamed The Pilgrims.

Jack quickly became a huge hit with Plymouth fans when the team won promotion to Division Two in 1930 before he became club captain.

The star player’s talent won him fame across the nation yet he remained modest about his skills on the pitch.

Pre-war favourites Jack Leslie and Sammy Black return to the ground in the 1960s, to the delight of fans - Credit: The Jack Leslie Campaign

Grandaughter Lesley recalls a moment in the 1960s when ex-players were asked to come along to the Argyle ground as special guests during a Second Division match.

“Grandad came home and said that he’d walked out onto the pitch and received a standing ovation,” she says. “He was welling up with tears because he just couldn’t believe that people still knew who he was.”

Pre-war favourites Jack Leslie and Sammy Black returned to the ground in September, 1965 - Credit: Courtesy of the Leslie Family

Jack died in 1988, aged 87, without any formal recognition for him as a pioneering black footballer.

“We wish he had been here to see what’s been done for him now,” says Lesley, who has already had a glimpse of the statue as a work in progress. She and her sisters visited Stoke-on-Trent-based artist Andy Edwards’ studio earlier this year to see the initial clay moulding.

“It took our breath away,” says Lesley. “Andy has done such a fantastic job. He’s really managed to capture the twinkle in grandad’s eye that we remember so well.

“We can’t wait to see the finished version outside Home Park. I’ve got butterflies just thinking about it.”

The statue of Jack Leslie will sit on top of a granite plinth, inscribed with information about Jack’s career.

Fans will be able to see the statue in all its glory the day after the ceremony when the Pilgrims welcome Accrington Stanley to Home Park. The game will be a tribute to Jack Leslie and will send out a message to celebrate and welcome diversity in sport.

Jack Leslie never let what happened in 1925 define him. “He shrugged it off and thought, right, let’s score a few goals for Plymouth Argyle.” - Credit: Courtesy of The Leslie Family

“I think a lot of football fans only focus on what’s happening at the club there and then,” says Matt Tiller, adding that highlighting Argyle’s past has solidified his connection to his team. “You can tell this is one of those pieces of family history that’s had a massive impact and we’re really proud to be doing this for Jack’s family, as well as Plymouth Argyle fans and the wider community.”

jackleslie.co.uk

In 1925 Plymouth Argyle footballer Jack Leslie was denied the chance to play for England because he was black - Credit: Colorsport

Club support

Plymouth Argyle’s chief executive officer Andrew Parkinson says everyone at the club was looking forward to seeing the statue installed at its special spot, just outside the Lyndhurst and Devonport stands. “The tireless work and financial contributions of countless individuals – a great proportion of them coming from the Argyle family – has been a resounding success,” he says, adding “We are honoured to be enshrining one of the great trailblazers of our club’s history in stone at Home Park.”

Pouring bronze to create the Jack Leslie statue - Credit: The Jack Leslie Campaign

Team effort

The project has been supported by thousands of donations from the footballing community locally, nationally and beyond, as well as a grant from Plymouth City Council’s City Change Fund.

The Football Association, the Professional Footballers’ Association and the Football Supporters’ Association have also backed the project.

Backers receive recognition on the statue’s surround.

The foundation was laid by Plymouth firm Ryearch.