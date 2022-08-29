Life in the WIs with GFWI chairman Janice Cole

This month’s column is an insight into Women’s Institute history and record keeping from Sheila Rowley, GFWI archivist.

‘Since the very early days of the WI, branches have kept records of their meetings and activities, opening a window onto social and local history over the last century. Among my tasks as archivist, I have the fascinating job of working my way through many of the records and scrapbooks held in the Gloucestershire Archives, piecing together their history and adding relevant details to the online database for future researchers to find.

Minutes of first meeting of Edge WI, November 1919 - Credit: Gloucestershire Archives

‘WIs have been at the centre of so much of town and village life in Gloucestershire since July 1916 when Cirencester WI was the first formed in the county, just one year after the first in the UK (at Llanfair PG on the Island of Anglesey). And it is all recorded for posterity in the records. There are so many stories of WI members making a difference in their community: fundraising to build village halls, education and training opportunities for women, the many local and national campaigns that WI members have led over the years and, of course, the vital service of fruit and vegetable preserving during wartime. Collecting rosehips to make syrup (a good source of vitamin C) and paper for recycling as far back as the 1940s. Donating fresh eggs to the local cottage hospital every Easter. Hosting parties and making Christmas gifts for the residents of local homes and institutions. “Adopting” families in distressed areas, both in the UK and abroad. Collecting and writing village histories, surveys of village churchyards and tombstones... even surveys of local water and sewerage needs!

Edge WI outing to Morelands, 1930s - Credit: Gloucestershire Newspapers Ltd

Newnham on Severn WI outing to Southsea, July 1939 (photo by A Glover, photographer, Southsea) - Credit: Gloucestershire Archives

‘As for the members themselves, there are tales of charabanc outings to the seaside, to stately homes and gardens; celebrations of coronations and jubilees, fetes and fairs, cream teas and BBQs; art shows and carnival floats, scarecrows and post-box toppers. Learning new crafts and skills, from glove making to gliding, and pancake racing to polymer clay jewellery making. Early meetings in cold village halls lit by oil lamps, boiling hot water for tea on an oil stove, the room heated (if lucky) by a coal fire. The annual potato-growing competition, to see who could encourage the greatest weight of spuds from their one seed potato in spring.

‘WIs have had twinning links with women’s groups all over the world, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand. During the years of food rationing in the UK, many WIs were very grateful recipients of food parcels from their “twins”, which would be saved up for a special Christmas celebration.

‘All this and much more can be found looking through the old record books and scrapbooks. In Gloucestershire, we are fortunate to work closely with Gloucestershire Archives who store and protect all our old records – all 4,000+ volumes of them – in safe, dry conditions, using acid-free folders and boxes. So, whether your interest is family, local or social history, the WI and its records may well be an invaluable resource.’

For more information contact: WI House, Brunswick Square, Gloucester, tel: 01452 523966; thewi.org.uk