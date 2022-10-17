Conversation from a long career

Jan Etherington's Conversations from a Long Marriage is the latest in her impressive series of classic sitcoms. She's been writing comedy for 35 years... and she still has plenty to say.

Jan Etherington isn’t short of conversation. Good humoured, open and chatty, she’s ready with anecdotes and punch lines, drawing on a rich source of material accumulated over a long career writing radio and TV sitcom.

She’s the creative and writing talent (with husband Gavin Petrie) behind such well-loved series as Second Thoughts (James Bolam, Belinda Lang, Lynda Bellingham), Next of Kin (Penelope Keith and William Gaunt), Faith in the Future - a sequel to Second Thoughts – and Duck Patrol, with Richard Wilson, David Tennant and Samantha Beckinsale.

Conceived and produced throughout the 1990s, they live on as comedy classics, with legions of loyal fans, particularly among those who lament the demise of high-quality situation comedy on our screens and radios. More recently, those fans, along with a delighted new audience, have been tuning into Jan’s latest offering, Conversations from a Long Marriage, on BBC Radio 4. Perfectly cast with Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam as a long-married couple still passionate about life and each other, it follows the ups and downs of their existence through the kind of intimate conversations that most of us can relate to. It’s gentle, warm, sardonic, clever and affectionate humour, laced with human insight that makes you chuckle but can also unexpectedly move you.

First aired at Christmas 2018, Conversations is now into its fourth series, and this November a book of the scripts from series one and two is being released – just in time for Christmas. Jan is excited and delighted. Conversations is some of her best work, created at a stage of life when some might say she could be ‘putting her feet up’, plodding round the golf course, or pottering in her Walberswick garden.

In fact, she does none of those things, but instead is a keen year-round North Sea swimmer, and spends a lot of time roaming the Suffolk coast with her "superstar" English Setter, Jagger (named after the Rolling Stone). She's an active contributor to her local village community - she edited the village news for five years and now does the fete programme - volunteered for five years as a tour guide for Southwold Lighthouse, is patron of Halesworth’s Pear Tree Fund, and a regular contributor to INK Festival.

The irony is, Conversations was born out of a kind of fury at the negative image of ‘mature’ people so casually and ignorantly characterised on television and radio. “I was angry about the way older women were portrayed in drama and comedy,” she said at the time of the series' launch, “either as miserably married, interfering mothers-in-law, bitter ex-wives, tetchy, spiteful control freaks - or technophobic grannies in pinnies, patronised by the whole family.

" ‘Come on!’ I’d shout at my radio and TV. ‘Where are my contemporaries? The strong, smart, funny women who have laughed and loved their way through life since the Summer of Love, and might still be married to the sexy hippie they met at Glastonbury 71?’ "

Jan Etherington, comedy writer. - Credit: Courtesy Jan Etherington

We sit at a table in her open plan living/dining/kitchen area, beneath an enormous, round, stained glass window. It’s a beautiful, colourful, joyous thing depicting the muse of ‘Comedy’. It was, explains Jan, salvaged from a Victorian London theatre. “Nobody wanted the one called Tragedy,” she quips. Well, who would? We all need more laughter in our lives.

An expert observer of people and life, Jan has a store of memories of her own family and friends that feeds into her bitter-sweet comedy. She grew up in south London, the eldest of four girls and blazed the trail for her siblings when it came to teenage romances, unsuitable boyfriends, loud music and late nights. It made her strong, confident and resilient. Her sisters were less polite, however, when she reached a significant birthday and they were asked what one word they would use to describe their big sister. “Bossy!” she says, in mock horror. “Not caring or loving – bossy.”

But shy, retiring flower is not an epithet that’s going to be attached to her, she admits. “I think I’ve got the American attitude which is if you’re doing something fabulous shout about it. I discovered this was a slight disadvantage when I was about four and staying with my legendary Auntie Hilda. She lived in Worthing, and took me for a walk along the prom where there were circular ornamental ponds. I decided to walk round the edge of one of them - ‘Look at me, Auntie, look at me!’ Crash. Straight in. As I came up, she was standing there with her huge, expensive Aquascutum coat to wrap me in. ‘That’s just showing off!’ she said.” As an early routine, it may not have got her any laughs, but I wonder if she realised, as a child, that she could be funny.

“I didn’t think I was funny. When I was at school, there was a guy I really fancied and at the bus stop one day he said to me, ‘Have you been all the way?’, and I said ‘Where to? Ealing Broadway?’ He said, ‘You think you’re so funny, don’t you?’ The bus went - he was on it and I wasn’t. I didn’t want to be funny if boys didn’t like it.”

Humourless boyfriends aside, she had a “lovely life” growing up in Kingston upon Thames. Her father, a wartime Lancaster bomber pilot, of whom she is tremendously proud, was from Swansea, so holidays were spent on the Gower Peninsula. Here she found an early comedy influence in her grandmother, a St John Ambulance volunteer at Langland Bay, where she had a beach hut.

“She was very fit, very funny, very strong - a cross-country walker. She was completely irresponsible in the sense that she would leave the four of us under the age of 10 or 11 on the beach, picking up shells, while she’d say, ‘I’m just going along the beach. You'll see me because I’ve got my pink hat on’ - and she’d disappear up into the Gower hills. But we had wonderful times. I think those childhood holidays often do define people.”

She has returned to Gower frequently with her sisters, to spend time and take part in the Macmillan charity walk. “It’s still the most beautiful part of the country, next to Suffolk, that I’ve come across,” she says. “Suffolk is similar – not on the way to anywhere, you have to know about it to go there. These are secret places where you’re away from it all, although much more discovered now, of course.”

Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam in Conversations from a Long Marriage - Credit: Matt Stronge

Jan’s writing career began in her 20s. She was encouraged by a “wonderful” English teacher, her father’s own humour-filled writing - letters, and talks he was often asked to give - as well as schoolgirl banter with a close-knit group of friends who have stayed together throughout their adult lives. She married young, at 19, but as she became a busy freelance writer, found she and her husband were going in different directions, so they decided to part.

Her writing break came when she interviewed singer-songwriter Scott Walker – difficult, as she confesses, she had an enormous crush on him – for Radio Times. After that, she began interviewing bands such as Police, 10CC, the Blues Band, Manfred Mann, writing for music papers such as Sounds, reviewing concerts and really enjoying it.

In the `80s, she met Gavin Petrie while he was features editor for She magazine. He later became features editor for TV Times, and as well as becoming Jan’s husband, would also become her comedy writing partner. “We were looking at comedy and thinking this is just not funny – there was a lot of very poor comedy in the `80s,” she says. “We thought, you know, we actually could do better than this.”

So, in 1987, they submitted a script called Two for the Show, about the Bohemian parents of an emerging rock star, to the Radio Times Sounds Funny competition, judged by none other than Victoria Wood, Prunella Scales and Douglas Adams, creator of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. They won £2,000, and it led to the semi-autobiographical Second Thoughts, on Radio 4, starring Lynda Bellingham and James Bolam as a couple with two teenagers, trying to keep the magic happening. It would have stayed on radio except that London Weekend Television chief executive Greg Dyke asked Jan to send him the tapes, whereupon he commissioned it for LWT. The series was a huge success, running for five years, and winning two New York Festival awards.

Propelled into a different world, Jan and Gavin became full time writers. Faith In The Future, followed and won Jan and Gavin a British Comedy Award. “Everybody loved it and it was fantastically fun to do,” she says. They then wrote Next of Kin, inspired by their hedonistic neighbours in Sunbury, in which Penelope Keith and William Gaunt play an affluent couple forced to abandon their dreams of early retirement when their estranged son dies and they reluctantly become guardians of their orphaned grandchildren.

“I’ve always tried to write about what’s going on in my life, not necessarily telling verbatim stories from our lives but using them as a benchmark,” she says. “They say ‘write about what you know’, but I think it’s more ‘write about what makes you laugh’ because it’s very therapeutic, even if you’re going through a tough time, divorce or a trauma like Next of Kin. Most of the couples I’m writing about are bowling along, then there’s some huge trauma and they have to deal with it.”

Her couples are always equal partnerships. “I hate the idea of dozy husbands who can’t work the dishwasher. All the couples I write about are equally strong - they support each other. If there are jokes about cooking it’s about her incompetence rather than his. But that’s not where the laughs come for me – I'm interested in the emotional strength of the couples, or the people I’m writing about. Vulnerability comes in different ways.”

Jan with Roger Allam and Joanna Lumley. - Credit: Courtesy Jan Etherington

Recording Conversations from a Long Marriage with Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam. - Credit: Courtesy Jan Etherington

Indeed, Conversations is a brilliant vehicle for tackling difficult subjects, like ageing and mortality, with a kind of clever, gentle, honest humour. In the pilot episode, He tells Her (you never find out the characters’ names) about a conversation He strikes up with a young woman on a train. Initially flattered, He comes crashing down when she offers to give him her seat. “I was close to crying,” He says.

“They’re a very clever couple – they work off each other feed off each other,” says Jan. “There’s a real strength in their relationship.” As well as clever, insightful writing, a large part of the magic of Conversations comes from the casting of Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam. Joanna, says Jan, agreed to do the part immediately she read the script, saying it was as though Jan had “listened at her window”. When Jan asked her who could possibly play her husband she suggested Roger – the man all her friends want to be married to. Jan spends just a few days each year with them, recording in a studio, but she says it’s clear they have fantastic chemistry and love working together.

With series five commissioned, there's been talk of television, although, perversely for a writer, it’s not something Jan particularly wants to happen. The temptation in transferring it to TV would be to change it by introducing other characters, yet the USP of the series, she says, is two people having a conversation that nobody else can hear – that's what makes it intimate and real.

Last Christmas... Roger Allam and Joanna Lumley in Conversations from a Long Marriage by Jan Etherington. - Credit: Tricia Yourkevich 2014

Ironically, Conversations is probably just what TV needs, since great situation comedies have disappeared off our screens. We used to be so good at them, didn’t we? “We did,” Jan agrees, superb comedy from the likes of Victoria Wood, John Sullivan (Only Fools and Horses), Clement and La Frenais (The Likely Lads, Auf Wiedersehen Pet and Porridge, “the comedy writer’s comedy”), Esmonde and Larbey (Ever Decreasing Circles), and American writers such as Rob Long, who wrote Cheers and worked on Frasier. Will we ever seek their like again? “Comedy is expensive – not because of the writers - because of the actors, the set building, the commitment to a series. Reality shows don’t cost very much. There are good comedy writers, but often they don’t get a chance because television’s going off in a different direction.”

On thing’s for sure, Jan won’t be going off in a different direction or stopping any time soon. “I’ve got to keep going, haven’t I? There’s a rich vein here of things I want to say about older women. This is the generation that were marching at Greenham Common and against the Vietnam war, and went to Woodstock and had these experiences that were nothing like any teenagers that went before them. And they’re still changing the world. The best is yet to come. We’re all still in our prime. Until we’re told we’re not.” Laughter, the best medicine.

Jan Etherington’s book of the scripts of her Radio 4 comedy series, Conversations from a Long Marriage, is published on November 3.