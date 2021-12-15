The Darwen resident who launched Jay's Virtual Pub Quiz

After two years on the streets in London, Jay Flynn’s life was transformed when he moved to Darwen. and launched the virtual pub quiz that went viral.

Who has gone from sleeping on a bench to hosting a smash hit online quiz and has just brought out his second book?

The answer is Jay Flynn, a 39-year-old former pub landlord who now lives in Darwen.

His virtual pub quiz went viral in the early days of the first lockdown, and his life was transformed overnight.

‘The nice thing about everything that’s happened is that it was a genuine accident,’ he says. ‘I never planned to entertain hundreds of thousands of people and there have been times when I’ve had to pinch myself. I hosted a quiz online with Stephen Fry. I mean, I’m just this idiot who sits here asking questions, and there’s Stephen Fry doing it with me. What is going on?’

For two years in his mid-20s Jay was homeless in London and slept on a bench near the Thames. Now happily settled with a wife and young child in Lancashire, he looks back on those times with candid honesty and humour.

‘I had poor mental health after a relationship broke down and I ended up homeless,’ he says. ‘I called my bench 3 Riverside Views, because it was the third bench along on the Embankment.

‘It's not a traditional homeless person’s spot, but it was quiet and peaceful and there were wonderful views – in many ways it was a nice place to be.

‘Someone from The Connection at St Martin’s approached me and left some details with me and a couple of days later I went to them and they helped me get re-settled.’

He moved to Lancashire with a new partner but when that relationship broke down he was better able to deal with the situation. He then moved to Darwen where he met Sarah, who is now his wife.

‘Just before the pandemic I was running a pub with my business partner and we handed the keys back three weeks before lockdown because things were so hard for the pub industry and we couldn’t make it work.

‘I realised that the one night I really enjoyed was quiz night; I thought that was the best night of the week and Covid took it away from us. I thought I could run one online for friends and people round here so I posted on Facebook that I was thinking of running a fun quiz and would anyone be interested.

‘I didn’t realise, but I’d set the message to be public, not private and 500,000 people showed an interest. I was absolutely staggered.

‘Those next few weeks are a complete blur – I was just researching and writing questions all day and running the quiz twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays.’

That incredible turnout gave Jay a place in the Guinness Book of World Records and the quizzes are still running every week, and being watched by thousands on YouTube. Jay has added a charity element which has so far raised more than £1m and he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list.

‘It has all been incredible, but I’ve not changed,’ he says. ‘I don’t walk round expecting special treatment, I still put the bins out and do the shopping.’

Earlier this year he ran the London Marathon – passing the bench he used to sleep on along the way – to raise money for the charity that helped him and he adds: ‘Everything that has happened in the last 18 months or so has been a great experience, but it has been quite hard on my mental health and I’m very grateful to the fantastic family and friends around me.

‘Never be afraid to ask for help. That’s something I struggled with when I was in London, but there are bound to be people and charities that can help, whatever you’re going through. Mental health is now quite openly talked about and I urge people to talk.’

He now comes up with 100 questions a week for his quizzes and also provides questions for the Zoe Ball breakfast show on BBC Radio 2. And about 90 per cent of the question in his new book are new, so required painstaking and time-consuming research.

‘The quizzes are hard work to research and just because you’ve researched them and written them, it doesn’t mean you remember all the facts,’ Jay adds. ‘I was part of a team on the first programme of the new series of Eggheads and while we didn’t disgrace ourselves, we didn’t do brilliantly.

‘We had a great day out and we raised some money for charity but under the studio lights, it’s hard to think properly and I felt quite a lot of pressure on me because I write quizzes, so people think there’s so much knowledge in my head. But if you asked me my quiz from a week or two ago, I probably wouldn’t get half of the answers right.’