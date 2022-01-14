Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Kelvin Fletcher's Big Farming Adventure

Beth Windsor

Published: 5:31 PM January 14, 2022
Kelvin and his family hang off a gate on their farm

Kelvin has relocated his family to the Peak District for a slice of country life - Credit: BBC/Jon Parker Lee

Former Emmerdale actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher has bought a 120-acre farm in the beautiful Peak District. In a six-part series for BBC One, viewers can follow Kelvin and his family as they attempt to learn exactly what it takes to run their very own farm. 

Kelvin stands in front of a beautiful Peak District backdrop

Kelvin has spent most of his working life playing a farmer in Emmerdale and is now having a go for real - Credit: BBC/Jon Parker Lee

Escaping urban life by relocating to the edge of the Peak District, Kelvin, his wife Liz and their two children have decided to have a go at farming life. He may have spent most of his working life playing a farmer on Emmerdale, but will he have what it takes to bring this farm back to its former working glory? 

Kelvin and his family play in front of their Peak District farm house

Tune in to the BBC1 series on Mondays at 8.30pm to see if Kelvin and his family can turn their farm around - Credit: BBC/Jon Parker Lee

With zero farming experience, an ever-growing jobs list and rising stress levels as they figure out ways to make the farm pay, has the star bitten off more than he can chew? Luckily help is on hand with their no-nonsense next-door neighbour, Gilly, and her flock of sheep. Before investing in their own livestock, Kelvin and Liz get their hands on Gilly's flock, but the harsh realities of farming life soon hit home when they have to deal with a sheep's maggot-infested foot. 

Tune in to watch Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure on BBC One Monday 17 January at 8.30 pm and see if they can make their country dream a reality. 



