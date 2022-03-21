Digging deep with Kent artist Sara Trillo

Kent's history, myth and archaeology inform the haunting art of Margate-based Sara Trillo. Jane Maltby meets her.

There’s a lost boundary, cutting through the Isle of Thanet from Westgate to Minster, marked out more than a thousand years ago by the bright running of a deer. In this time of legend, when a pet hind could allegedly help a woman settle a blood feud (it’s a complex Anglo-Saxon history worthy of the most twisty of modern TV dramas, ending with the villain disappearing into a pit), Thanet was a real island, and part of the Kingdom of Kent.

It’s this forgotten history, “the mythologies of Thanet” that artist Sara Trillo excavates in her work. She’s been tracing the deer line through ancient maps and place names, and this spring hopes to lead a series of walks through Thanet that will bring the old story to life.

The walkers may well have pieces of her work with them to help them journey back through time. Trillo is fascinated by the artefacts uncovered by archaeological digs, or by what the sea leaves behind, and evokes the wonder of ancient things in what she creates.

In her Margate studio, and at home in Sandwich, she’s made brittle chains from clay; pottery leaves, arrowheads and bird footprints; apron-like tabards dyed by blackberries; the skeleton of a boat made from rushes collected from the channel dividing Thanet from the mainland. This last piece, selected for the recent Turner Contemporary Open exhibition (closing on Feb 20), was created in memory of Ymar, an obscure Anglo Saxon monk murdered by Vikings at Reculver. Dealing as it often does with death and decay, Trillo’s art is no picnic on the beach.

Sara's work as part of the The Hortorium for Sunken Ecologies, curated by Anna Colin, as part of Margate Now 2021 in the summer - Credit: Sara Trillo

She, on the other hand, is a joyous person, darting from one story to another as she evokes the spirit of a place, often in very temporary, commissioned works, designed to be experienced rather than put in a glass case.

“I am a curator’s nightmare because [the art] is all quite fragile and it will decompose - the hangings are fading, it’s kind of ephemeral but I also think, things change, things pass and things should have a limited lifespan. I guess that’s why I’m drawn to archaeology: these relics that survive from the past that we then reinterpret, and what survives – rather than having to conserve everything.”

Sara's Bring Up The Boat features at the Turner Contemporary Open - Credit: Sara Trillo Bring Up The Boat

She comes from Ramsgate, left to study painting at the former Norwich School of Art, and lived away from the area for years before returning to Sandwich in 2012. In 2015 she took a studio in Margate – “there is an activity and energy here, and it’s great to talk to other artists rather than being isolated at home. I have to cross the River Stour to go to Margate and, even though where you enter is an industrial estate and quite despoiled, I‘m going past these sites where Augustine landed, or an Anglo Saxon cemetery, even though you wouldn’t recognise them as such now, but it does make you think about the island.”

She laments the creeping spread of buildings across the land where she grew up, and the loss of open space. “I used to moan about the smell of cabbages and I’d welcome a cabbage field now!’” she laughs.

Touche du Bois clay dug at Sacy in France, then pressed against trees and fired - Credit: Sarah Trillo

“The things we enjoy as children really mould us,” she adds, evoking the world of mud pies and poking around outdoors. “I’m still doing that, picking up think to make other things, being outside.”

As her career has progressed she has moved from painting towards making, and an early frustration at the way we harm the environment also seems to have moved, towards observing how all things pass away.

“I feel excavation is at the heart of it, whether physical excavating, or using coastal finds, or mining text.

“My love for nature expresses itself in the tactility of the materials, and I hope people get that response; when they see it they want to touch it. It’s very tactile and sensory and slightly intriguing and I hope that ambiguity comes through, that you’re not sure what things are, and that kicks off an interest in someone.”

Details of the spring walks will be posted on Instagram: sara__trillo saratrillo.co.uk



