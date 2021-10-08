Look out for lovely Kent locations in ITV's The Larkins

Published: 5:57 PM October 8, 2021 Updated: 6:05 PM October 8, 2021

Back on the small screen from 10 October is the loveable Larkin family, the beloved creations of H.E. Bates who were last seen on our TVs back in the early 1990s. Then, David Jason starred in The Darling Buds of May as Pop Larkin, while Catherine Zeta-Jones made her name as heart-breaking daughter, Mariette. Now it's Bradley Walsh who stars as Pop Larkin, with this series entitled The Larkins but still set in the rural Kent of the late 1950s. The wonderful Joanna Scanlon co-stars as Ma, while Mariette is played by Sabrina Bartlett - last seen as the opera singer Siena Rosso in Bridgerton. The series has been written by Simon Nye, who brought us another great Sunday night family treat with TV hit The Durrells - the series that sparked a rush on holidays to Corfu - back in 2016.

But with The Larkins based firmly in Kent, it's not just people but places that star in this new adaptation of Bates' novels and those of us who know and love the county are likely to be busy when it comes to playing 'Spot The Local Location'. Back in the '90s, it was Pluckley that took a lead role; this go round, according to Kent County Council's Kent Film Office, we should keep our eyes open for Broadstairs and the beach at Viking Bay, where Ma and Pa Larkin take a paddle in the sea, Faversham and its Guild Hall, which feature as the backdrop to Pa's outings in his beloved yellow Rolls Royce, and the pretty riverside village of Eynsford, the setting for a summer fete - keep your eyes open for The Castle Hotel and The Five Bells Pub there, too.

Scenic Faversham can be spotted on screen - Credit: Visit Kent

Back in the summer, we explored the joys of Stonepitts Farm near Sevenoaks - perhaps the Larkins took note of our recommendation, as we can see them enjoy strawberry picking there. Meanwhile Long Barn in Sundridge and 17th-century manor house, Squerryes Court in Westerham were used as the backdrop to countryside scenes.

The Walpole Bay Hotel & Museum in Margate also features in the series - its quirky art deco design means it was more than ready for its close up. According to Kent Film Office, various undisclosed villages and farms in North Kent also feature in the series picturing The Garden Of England in the idyllic1950s summer sunshine." Was yours one of them? Do let us know if so!





Says Gabrielle Lindemann of Kent County Council Film Office, "We are absolutely thrilled that The Larkins will once again be seen roaming The Garden of England when they return to our screens. Everyone on the production was an absolute pleasure to work with, and many Kent residents and communities were kind enough to allow Pop, Ma and their family and friends to disrupt their lives for a little while this summer. In addition to showcasing the Kent countryside at its best, the drama brought a significant boost to the local economy, especially needed after a tough year for many businesses."

The Larkins starts on ITV, Sunday 10 October 2021, at 8pm











