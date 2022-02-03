Portrait of Ellen Terry c 1864, entitled Choosing by George Frederic Watts on display at the National Portrait Gallery - Credit: Granger Historical Picture Archive/Alamy Stock Photo

Born 175 years ago this month, leading Victorian actress Ellen Terry escaped a disastrous marriage

to find, albeit briefly, love and refuge in Hertfordshire.





One of the 19th century’s most celebrated actresses, Ellen Terry, was born 175 years ago this month in 1847. She began performing as a child and throughout her teenage years led a peripatetic existence, appearing in productions all over the country.

It is hardly surprising, therefore, that early on in her relationship with the architect and designer, Edward William Godwin, she decided to take a break from the stage and move to the Hertfordshire countryside.

Ellen Terry at the age of 16 - Credit: Julia Margaret Cameron

At the time that Ellen and Godwin came to live in the county in 1867, she was still married to her first husband, the artist George Frederic Watts.

Ellen had agreed to marry Watts in 1864, although, aged just 16, she was nearly 30 years his junior. She herself later recalled that 'Little Holland House, where Mr Watts lived, seemed to me a paradise, where only beautiful things were allowed to come. All the women were graceful, and all the men were gifted'.

However, in truth, the couple had little in common and separated within a matter of months on the grounds of 'incompatibility of temper'.

Ellen and Godwin ostensibly lived in Hertfordshire as a married couple, with Ellen calling herself Mrs Godwin. Initially, Ellen did not even tell her own parents about the move and for a while nobody knew where she was.

It was only when a corpse, found in the Thames, was wrongly identified as being her that she was compelled to return to London to tell them the truth.

Yet, even living in deepest Hertfordshire, the couple could not escape the inevitable criticism of their affair by the more strait-laced sections of Victorian society, particularly when two children, Edith and Edward, were born out of wedlock.

Ellen Terry as Ophelia in Hamlet. The woodcut by Gordon Craig - Credit: C and M History Pictures/Alamy Stock Photo

The couple first lived in a cottage not far from Harpenden, but a year later moved into a grand new three-storey home nearby, which Godwin had himself designed. The property came complete with an unusual gatehouse featuring a pigeon loft, which led to its name of Pigeonwick.

In her autobiography, Ellen reminisced, how in Hertfordshire, 'It was truly the simple life we led…From scrubbing floors and lighting fires, cooking, gardening and harnessing the pony, I grew thinner than ever'.

The work may have been hard, but years later Ellen still remembered the 'blissful, quiet days' and the 'exquisite delight' she experienced 'from the mere fact of being in the country'.

However, Ellen’s happy place in the Hertfordshire countryside brought its own problems. The couple’s dream home proved more expensive to build than Godwin had originally envisaged and because of its size was also costly to run.

The architect appears to have been beset with financial difficulties almost from the start, refusing to divulge his home address to acquaintances presumably for fear of his creditors finding out where he lived. He wrote to one friend that, 'I stay a good deal in the country, but to avoid the disturbance of letters and callers, I keep the whereabouts of my small farm to myself and myself alone.'

The poster for McClure's, The Reappearance of Ellen Terry - Credit: Artokoloro/Alamy Stock Photo

Eventually, the 'shadow of financial trouble' brought Ellen’s happy time in Hertfordshire to an end, with the arrival of bailiffs at the house one day when she was alone there.

At around the same time she encountered, quite by chance, Charles Reade, an old acquaintance from her London days who was looking for an actress to play the lead role in one of his productions. Ellen was persuaded to take the part, helped, no doubt, by the generous salary on offer of forty pounds a week.

Ellen returned to the London stage in the spring of 1874. Any concerns which the actress may have harboured regarding the reception she would receive in London were soon laid to rest.

She wrote in her autobiography that, 'Friends whom I had thought would be estranged by my long absence rallied round me and welcomed me as if it were six months instead of six years since I had dropped out of their ken'.

The following year she played the role of Portia in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice to great acclaim. A young Oscar Wilde, then still an undergraduate at Oxford University, was so moved by her performance that he composed a sonnet in her honour.

Godwin also worked on the production, advising on the sets and costumes, and his designs were highly praised for their originality. Yet, sadly, despite this joint success, the relationship was coming to an end and they separated soon afterwards.

Godwin married a young architectural student the following year. After finally obtaining a divorce from her first husband in 1877, Ellen married the actor, Charles Kelly. When this marriage also failed, she did not marry for a third time until the age of 60.

Such was Ellen’s popularity on her return to the stage that in 1878 she was asked by theatrical great, Sir Henry Irving, to become his leading lady at the Lyceum. Thus began the most successful stage partnership of her career, as over the next two decades she and Irving appeared in productions all over the world. Her position as the most respected actress of her era was secured when, in 1925, she became only the second theatrical Dame. When she passed away three years later at her Kent home, her death was widely mourned.

As for Ellen’s much-loved former home, Pigeonwick was demolished during the 1960s and all that survives today is its name, which was used for a later development on the site.

