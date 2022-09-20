'It was the golden age - I was lucky to be there'

After 40 years in broadcasting, Lesley Dolphin has switch off the mic and the 'on air' sign, and bid farewell to BBC Radio Suffolk. It is, she says, her time simply to enjoy life in the county she calls home

“I love interviewing people, but I hate being interviewed,” says Lesley Dolphin, as she settles into a chair in the back garden of her Felixstowe home. The sun is shining, there’s not a cloud in the sky, it's 10.30am and there’s coffee on the go. This is her new normal - no preparing for a four-hour afternoon shift on the radio, no clock to watch, no sofa guests, no Dolphin’s Dart...Lesley has retired.

After 40 years with the BBC, 30 of them with BBC Radio Suffolk – she was there practically from the start - the reaction to her departure, she says, has been interesting and humbling. Her final show, an afternoon ‘tea party’, broadcast Iive from Wherstead Park just outside Ipswich, with invited guests and audience members, was an outpouring of affection. For many loyal listeners, Lesley’s farewell is the end of an era, and tinged with sadness. She’s been their friend for so long and they’ll miss her company in the afternoons, but they also understand that 40 years in the job is a long time.

Some people though, have been really surprised, she says. “I think it’s probably a compliment - they don’t realise I’m old enough to get my state pension! Retirement – it's not that it’s a dirty word exactly, but they ask why would you want to stop doing such a lovely job? I understand that in a way, but it was all-consuming. And retirement doesn’t mean doing nothing, retirement means getting out and enjoying this lovely county.” And that includes actually doing some of the many interesting things she’s discovered through featuring them on her daily programme over the years.

At the moment, however, she’s taking a breather, adjusting to a new pace, enjoying the freedom of not having a schedule to keep to for the first time in decades. Lesley’s radio career began while she was university in Bradford. Born in Birmingham, she moved to Norfolk with her family when she was just 18 months old – which just about makes her a Norfolk gal – where her father worked in agriculture and then became a teacher. It was a happy, rural life.

The young BBC recruit at the start of her 40-year career with the BBC. - Credit: Courtesy Lesley Dolphin

Broadcasting from the Gosford Way bus stop in Felixstowe after the successful campaign to get the No76 to stop on the right side of the road. - Credit: John Kerr

At school she loved English, reading and drama, and vaguely thought about a career writing for newspapers. She also wrote plays, and recorded soundtracks to her father’s cine films on his reel-to-reel tape recorder. “It never crossed my mind to do radio, though,” she says. “Dad wanted me to go to university. I wasn’t very clever but I managed to get a couple of A-levels and we found an obscure course at Bradford.” In fact, she studied science and society, a new course led by Professor Tom Stonier, a German-American philosopher and futurologist who foresaw the information age and how computer technology would shape the ways in which humans communicate.

Still unsure of how her own future would shape up, student Lesley found her way to BBC Radio Leeds where she volunteered as a station assistant. A whole new world opened up to her as, encouraged by one of the producers, she learnt a raft of skills that would stand her in good stead. “You couldn’t, in those days, drive your own desk if you were a presenter – you needed someone doing most of the technical operation and that’s really what I learnt to do - and some junior reporting.” When the BBC announced more local radio stations would be opening, in country areas including Norfolk, Lesley realised she may have found her career.

“I was just in the right place at the right time - and I wrote the right letters,” she says. She wrote to Radio Norfolk while still at Radio Leeds and came home knowing her local station would open about a year later. She also wrote to Look East which had a breakfast show that went out for the whole of East Anglia. It brought her some freelance work for radio, and occasionally as a floor manager for television. “I would count down the VT, put a bit of powder on their heads if they were shiny,” she recalls.

Lesley Dolphin and producer Sarah Lilley with BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham when the programme broadcast from RSPB Minsmere. - Credit: Archant

By the time she got to Radio Norfolk technology had moved on, so that presenters could operate their own desks, although a complex programme, such as the breakfast show would still rely on the skills of a technical assistant. “They’d call in someone like me to do the twiddling and let someone else do the talking. I also did junior reporting, so I was out in the radio car – I did all sorts.” After two years, when Radio Norfolk decided to begin broadcasting in the afternoons, Lesley was given her first shot at presenting her own programme. It was a time of the Falklands War, 10+% inflation, but busy and interesting. Living close to Carrow Road football ground, Lesley was a regular at Norwich games, something with which she likes occasionally to tease husband Mark, a fellow BBC Radio Suffolk presenter and ardent Ipswich Town fan.

She moved to Suffolk with her first husband two years later in 1984/5. Pregnant with her first son, she took a break from work to spend time with him and her second son, born just 20 months later. But when Radio Suffolk opened in 1990 she went back to work, first freelance, then doing a Saturday morning show, and in 1992 began presenting the Monday to Friday afternoon show. Timing and luck, she says, has always been on her side. “When I walked into [Radio] Leeds that first time, I knew it was what I wanted to do. There are so many people who work really hard to get to do this – I just fell into it and I loved it. I’ve worked hard at it ever since, but I’ve just been so lucky in my career. I’ve done a job I absolutely love and I’ve met the most amazing people.”

One of the most rewarding aspects of her work, she says, has been the chance to be part of the community. “To go out and meet people, see the amazing events that are happening, talk about local organisations, and, on top of that, the charity things we’ve done – they've all been phenomenal.” There are many highlights, but perhaps the highest – quite literally – is her 2011 climb up Mount Kilimanjaro, a fundraising trip to help build the Treehouse in Ipswich for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

I've made it! Lesley Dolphin flies the flag at the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro after her climb in aid of EACH Treehouse Appeal - Credit: Courtesy Lesley Dolphin

Back in Suffolk after Lesley's epic climb of Mount Kilimanjaro for the EACH Treehouse Appeal. - Credit: Andy Abbott

“It changed my life,” she says, insisting that luck, once again, intervened. With a target of £3million the local community was very focused on the appeal. “Our friends, Steve and Jane Flory, mentioned over Sunday lunch one day that they were going to climb Kilimanjaro to raise money and did I fancy going? I didn’t really know where Kilimanjaro was, so I didn’t know what I was saying yes or no to, but I’d had a couple of glasses of wine and I said ‘Oh yes, I’ll come as well’. I had no real idea of what was involved, but it focused my mind on getting fitter. I was in my early 50s and it gave me a whole new focus on life.”

The trek itself didn’t go entirely well for Lesley. She made it to the 6,000 metres summit, but she struggled badly with altitude sickness, which almost put her out of action. “Lack of oxygen – my body didn’t like it,” she says. But she pushed herself, spurred on by her Sherpa guide and the team’s can-do attitude. "I learnt that my body can do much more than I ever though it could, and to be part of that group, the camaraderie, and getting to the summit, it was incredible.” But it was on her return to Suffolk that the full impact of her achievement hit her.

“It took a couple of weeks for my body to start to feel better again - and during that time people were just dropping into the station with donations. Every morning I’d look in my pigeon-hole and it would be full of envelopes and bags of money. People were just coming into the station and giving money - £800 one day, £1,100 another day - it just blew me away. I felt so humbled by the response of people in Suffolk to something I’d done that I’d quite enjoyed, even though I wasn’t very well. They just wanted to be part of it and the thought of that was just phenomenal.”

The 24-hour coastal walk, David Falk, Jayne Lindill, Leslie Dolphin and Nick Collinson, dip their feet in water at the finish line at Landguard Fort in Felixstowe - Credit: Su Anderson

With fellow judges Gary Avis and Katie Cowling at the Strictly Charity Grand Finale for Inspire Suffolk - Credit: David Garrad

With author Anthony Horowitz and Nikki Brown, EACH fundraiser. - Credit: Archant

Judging cakes with chef Emma Crowhurst in aid of Suffolk Family Carers. - Credit: Su Anderson

Another highlight was her 2014 trek – a much shorter walk at much lower altitude – 60 miles along the Suffolk coast in 24 hours, in aid of Suffolk Family Carers. It was another adventure dreamed up over a strong beverage, although not her own this time but that of David Falk, who runs Suffolk Walking Festival, of which Lesley is patron. “It was David’s fault because he’d had a pint of cider,” she laughs. “I wanted to do another walk, but I couldn’t afford to go and travel the world and do another trek. I wanted to do something closer to home, so I talked to David about it and he said why don’t you do the whole Suffolk coast - 60 miles - in 24 hours? I had no idea if it was feasible but he was certain it could be done.”

A team of four came together for the event – Lesley, David, who planned the route and broke it into manageable sections, Nick Collinson, at that time managing Suffolk County Council’s environmental activities, and me, already acquainted with Lesley and David who were contributors to the magazine. It was an unforgettable time, a physical achievement, but more about experiencing the sights and sounds of the coast around the clock. There were many memorable moments – battling horizontal rain and wind for the first six hours which shredded Lesley’s and Nick’s polythene ponchos; watching Lesley emptying her boots and wringing out her socks at Kessingland; the sun coming out at Southwold; listening to snoring pigs at 3am at Chillesford; Burrow Hill as the sun came up...Suffolk in all its quirky, magnificent glory.

“Kilimanjaro changed my life,” says Lesley, “but that walk was one of the best things of my life – it just came together right. You go to places on the coast but very rarely do you join up the dots. And this was our coast, right here.” Lesley broadcast live at regular intervals and her audience rallied to the cause and raising almost £5,000.

Throughout her time at Radio Suffolk, Lesley has been stitched into the Suffolk community, ever present at fundraising events, ready to compere, give a talk, report and generally lend support. She’s a familiar face and has shared some aspects of her life quite publicly, such as her wedding with Mark in 2002. He popped the question on a flight to the US, supposedly for a ‘holiday’, and arranged for the ceremony in Las Vegas, to be broadcast live on the internet so family, friends and fans could watch them tie the knot. Will she miss all that?

Awarding Village Store of the Year 2006 winners Robert and Paula Warner (centre), of Orwell Stores and Post Office at Nacton, with Lady Caroline Cranbrook and former EADT editor Terry Hunt. - Credit: John Kerr

Launching the Suffolk Walking Festival in 2016 at RSPB Minsmere with Cllr James Finch and Suffolk Coastal District Council Chair Susan Harvey. - Credit: Pagepix

Performing a musical sketch with broadcast assistant Nigel Lungley in the Spa Pavilion Big Night Out for the Treehouse Appeal. - Credit: Archant

Hosting the High Sheriff's Awards... - Credit: Archant

“I’ll miss the colleagues, I’ll miss the camaraderie, the emails I get from my audience. I’ll miss doing the interviews because it’s lovely to chat to people, but I won’t miss having to go into work – I've done my bit!” What will life be like as a private person? “I’ll slip into obscurity,” she quips. “We’re in Suffolk, aren’t we? it’s not like I’m on the world stage, people are not taking too much notice of me." And she feels the time was right.

“I think if you look at broadcasting and the media in general it’s a difficult world - it’s really tough to know what the future holds,” she says. “With digital and all the possibilities that brings, for the BBC to try and cover all of that is really difficult. For me, I was in there at a really simple time, when there was local radio and national radio, and not that many TV channels. I’m so lucky to have worked in a local radio station for my community within my community. I would say it was the golden age and I was really lucky to be there.”

The number of people who got in touch when they heard she was leaving was humbling, she says. “People saying thank you for being there - through birth of a grandchild, or the death of a husband - people who said I’ve been a sort of a soundtrack of their life. I think there’s always going to be a need for a friendly voice – that's thing about radio, it’s just one person and you’re talking to them in their house. I mean, what a privilege – I feel like I’ve had afternoon tea at someone’s house every day. I’d like to think there’s always going to be that part of radio – where you've got a friend who tells you interesting things and shares things with you.”

She does have a list of things she wants to do – maybe join a choir, read books, cook a bit more – but generally she’s looking forward having more time for herself to enjoy what’s on her doorstep. “It’ll be a couple of years before I even draw breath, I think.”